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Comfort Systems' Q1 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Houston, Texas-based Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry. Valued at a market cap of $44.8 billion, the company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Before this event, analysts expect this industrial company to report a profit of $7 per share, up 47.4% from $4.75 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its earnings of $9.37 per share in the previous quarter exceeded the forecasted figure by a notable margin of 38.4%. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect FIX to report a profit of $36.60 per share, up 26.7% from $28.88 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 12% year-over-year to $41 in fiscal 2027.

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Shares of FIX have skyrocketed 292.8% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX13.7% return and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 20.3% uptick over the same time period. 

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On Feb. 19, FIX delivered impressive Q4 results, and its shares surged 6.5% in the following trading session. The company’s net income per share of $9.37 increased by a notable 129.1% from the year-ago quarter, while its revenue advanced 41.7% year-over-year to $2.6 billion. Its strong performance was supported by strong cash generation, with operating cash flow more than doubling to $468.5 million from $210.5 million. Investor confidence was further bolstered by a robust 99.3% year-over-year rise in backlog to $11.9 billion, as of Dec. 31, 2025. 

Wall Street analysts are highly optimistic about FIX’s stock, with an overall "Strong Buy" rating. Among eight analysts covering the stock, six recommend "Strong Buy," and two indicate “Hold." The mean price target for FIX is $1,645.50, indicating a 29.2% potential upside from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
FIX 1,329.66 +56.48 +4.44%
Comfort Systems USA
XLI 158.76 +2.15 +1.37%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,449.26 +105.54 +1.66%
S&P 500 Index

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