Comfort Systems' Q1 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Houston, Texas-based Comfort Systems USA, Inc. ( FIX ) provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry. Valued at a market cap of $44.8 billion , the company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Before this event, analysts expect this industrial company to report a profit of $7 per share , up 47.4% from $4.75 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its earnings of $9.37 per share in the previous quarter exceeded the forecasted figure by a notable margin of 38.4%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect FIX to report a profit of $36.60 per share, up 26.7% from $28.88 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 12% year-over-year to $41 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of FIX have skyrocketed 292.8% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 13.7% return and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI) 20.3% uptick over the same time period.

On Feb. 19, FIX delivered impressive Q4 results, and its shares surged 6.5% in the following trading session. The company’s net income per share of $9.37 increased by a notable 129.1% from the year-ago quarter, while its revenue advanced 41.7% year-over-year to $2.6 billion. Its strong performance was supported by strong cash generation, with operating cash flow more than doubling to $468.5 million from $210.5 million. Investor confidence was further bolstered by a robust 99.3% year-over-year rise in backlog to $11.9 billion, as of Dec. 31, 2025.