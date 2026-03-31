What to Expect From Dow Inc.'s Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Midland, Michigan-based Dow Inc. ( DOW ) provides various materials science solutions for packaging, infrastructure, mobility, and consumer applications in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $30 billion , the company operates through Packaging & Specialty Plastics, Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure, and Performance Materials & Coatings segments.

DOW is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings on Thursday, Apr. 23 , before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s loss per share to be $0.32 on a diluted basis, down by a significant amount from $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s loss per share to be $0.08, up 91.5% from $0.94 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise significantly year over year (YoY) to $0.79 in fiscal 2027.

DOW stock has surged 21.9% over the past 52 weeks , outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 13.7% rise and the State Street Basic Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLB ) 15.4% rise during the same time frame.

DOW has been on an upward trajectory lately, with its stock rising 9.3% in Mar. 12, followed by a 6.3% rise in Mar. 24, and more recently, a 2.6% growth in the last trading session. The reason for the growth lies entirely in its unique offering in a market riddled with volatility and supply chain disruptions due to the conflict in the Middle East. The supply shock created by the escalating conflict in the Middle East has companies needing a steady, high-quality supply of basic chemicals, and with DOW’s massive production facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast, thousands of miles from the conflict zone, it has created a powerful tailwind for the company.