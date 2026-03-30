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What You Need To Know Ahead of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies' Earnings Release

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp logo and website-by Wirestock Creators via Shutterstock
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp logo and website-by Wirestock Creators via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $41.1 billion, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB)  is a global provider of locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries, operating through its Freight and Transit segments. It offers a wide range of solutions including propulsion systems, braking technologies, digital rail platforms, and maintenance services.

The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based company is set to unveil its fiscal Q1 2026 results soon. Analysts expect WAB to report an adjusted EPS of $2.52, up 10.5% from $2.28 in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict the locomotive parts maker to report an adjusted EPS of $10.41, a growth of 16.1% from $8.97 in fiscal 2025.

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Shares of Wabtec have increased nearly 29% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX11.9% gain and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLI23.2% return over the same period.

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Shares of Wabtec rose 3.2% on Feb. 11 after the company reported strong Q4 2025 results, including a 25% jump in adjusted EPS to $2.10 and a 14.8% increase in sales to $2.97 billion. Investor sentiment was further boosted by full-year 2025 adjusted EPS growth of 18.7% to $8.97, strong cash generation of $1.76 billion, and a record $27.4 billion backlog (up 23%). Additionally, the company issued optimistic 2026 guidance with adjusted EPS expected between $10.05 and $10.45 (about 14% growth at midpoint).

Analysts' consensus view on WAB stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 13 analysts covering the stock, nine suggest a "Strong Buy" and four give a "Hold." This configuration is more bullish than three months ago, with seven analysts suggesting a "Strong Buy." 

The average analyst price target is $284.17, indicating a potential upside of 18.2% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 158.34 -0.86 -0.54%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,390.92 +22.07 +0.35%
S&P 500 Index
WAB 239.82 -1.29 -0.54%
Wabtec Corp

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