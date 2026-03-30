What You Need To Know Ahead of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies' Earnings Release

With a market cap of $41.1 billion , Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation ( WAB ) is a global provider of locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries, operating through its Freight and Transit segments. It offers a wide range of solutions including propulsion systems, braking technologies, digital rail platforms, and maintenance services.

The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based company is set to unveil its fiscal Q1 2026 results soon. Analysts expect WAB to report an adjusted EPS of $2.52 , up 10.5% from $2.28 in the year-ago quarter . It has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict the locomotive parts maker to report an adjusted EPS of $10.41, a growth of 16.1% from $8.97 in fiscal 2025 .

Shares of Wabtec have increased nearly 29% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 11.9% gain and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLI ) 23.2% return over the same period.

Shares of Wabtec rose 3.2% on Feb. 11 after the company reported strong Q4 2025 results , including a 25% jump in adjusted EPS to $2.10 and a 14.8% increase in sales to $2.97 billion. Investor sentiment was further boosted by full-year 2025 adjusted EPS growth of 18.7% to $8.97, strong cash generation of $1.76 billion, and a record $27.4 billion backlog (up 23%). Additionally, the company issued optimistic 2026 guidance with adjusted EPS expected between $10.05 and $10.45 (about 14% growth at midpoint).

Analysts' consensus view on WAB stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 13 analysts covering the stock, nine suggest a "Strong Buy" and four give a "Hold." This configuration is more bullish than three months ago, with seven analysts suggesting a "Strong Buy."

The average analyst price target is $284.17, indicating a potential upside of 18.2% from the current levels.