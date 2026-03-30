Here's What to Expect From FirstEnergy's Next Earnings Report

Akron, Ohio-based FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) engages in the generation, distribution, and transmission of electricity in the United States. The company has a market cap of $28.9 billion and operates through Distribution, Integrated, and Stand-Alone Transmission segments. FE is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon.
Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.73 on a diluted basis, up 9% from $0.67 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.
For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $2.72, up 6.7% from $2.55 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 8.1% year over year (YoY) to $2.94 in fiscal 2027.
FE stock has surged 26.9% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 11.9% rise and the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU) 17.8% return during the same time frame.
On Feb. 17, FE stock declined 1.5% following the release of its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue amounted ot $3.8 billion, beating Wall Street estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the quarter came in at $0.53, also topping the Street’s estimates. The utility company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.62 to $2.82 per share.
Analysts are somewhat bullish on FE, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 16 analysts covering the stock, seven are recommending a “Strong Buy,” one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and eight recommend “Hold” for the stock. FE’s average analyst price target is $52.92, indicating an upside of 5.8% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.