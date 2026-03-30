Here's What to Expect From FirstEnergy's Next Earnings Report

Akron, Ohio-based FirstEnergy Corp. ( FE ) engages in the generation, distribution, and transmission of electricity in the United States. The company has a market cap of $28.9 billion and operates through Distribution, Integrated, and Stand-Alone Transmission segments. FE is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.73 on a diluted basis, up 9% from $0.67 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $2.72, up 6.7% from $2.55 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 8.1% year over year (YoY) to $2.94 in fiscal 2027.

FE stock has surged 26.9% over the past 52 weeks , outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 11.9% rise and the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLU ) 17.8% return during the same time frame.

On Feb. 17, FE stock declined 1.5% following the release of its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue amounted ot $3.8 billion, beating Wall Street estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the quarter came in at $0.53, also topping the Street’s estimates. The utility company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.62 to $2.82 per share.