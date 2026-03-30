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Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Teledyne Technologies' Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Teradyne, Inc_ logo on laptop-by monticello via Shutterstock
Teradyne, Inc_ logo on laptop-by monticello via Shutterstock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY), headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation. With a market cap of $27.5 billion, the company provides aerospace and defense electronics, digital imaging products and software, monitoring instrumentation for marine and environmental applications, harsh environment interconnect products, and subsystems for satellite communications. The leading high-technology company is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect TDY to report a profit of $5.47 per share on a diluted basis, up 10.5% from $4.95 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect TDY to report EPS of $23.85, up 8.5% from $21.99 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 8.2% year over year to $25.80 in fiscal 2027. 

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TDY stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 11.9% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 17% during this period. However, it underperformed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 22.9% gains over the same time frame.

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TDY's strong performance is driven by growth across all business segments, especially Aerospace and Defense Electronics, fueled by robust defense and imaging businesses, cost controls, and strategic acquisitions.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on TDY stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 12 analysts covering the stock, seven advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and four give a “Hold.” TDY’s average analyst price target is $689, indicating a potential upside of 16.1% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,368.85 -108.31 -1.67%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 129.92 -2.58 -1.95%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
TDY 593.31 -17.77 -2.91%
Teledyne Technologies Inc

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