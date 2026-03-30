What You Need to Know Ahead of AT&T‘s Earnings Release

Valued at $203.2 billion by market cap, AT&T Inc. (T) is a leading telecommunications provider in the United States, focused on delivering wireless (5G), fiber broadband, and enterprise connectivity services. The Texas-based company generates the vast majority of its revenue from its Communications segment, driven by recurring subscription-based income from mobility and internet customers

The telecom giant is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, Apr. 22. Ahead of the event, analysts expect T to report a profit of $0.55 per share on a diluted basis, up 7.8% from $0.51 per share in the year-ago quarter. While the company beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters, it missed the forecast on two other occasions.

For the current year, analysts expect T to report EPS of $2.30, up 8.5% from $2.12 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise 10.4% annually to $2.54 in fiscal 2027.

T shares have climbed 3.2% over the past year, trailing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 11.9% gains and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLC) 8.5% uptick over the same time frame.

On Mar. 10, AT&T shares edged marginally higher after the company announced a $250+ billion, five-year investment plan to significantly expand its U.S. telecom infrastructure. The initiative focuses on scaling fiber broadband, 5G networks, and satellite connectivity, alongside workforce and technology upgrades, to meet rising demand from AI, cloud computing, and data-heavy applications.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on T stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 28 analysts covering the stock, 15 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and ten give a “Hold.” The average analyst price target is $30.56, indicating a potential upside of 5% from the current levels.