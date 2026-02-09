What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for NXP Semiconductors Stock?

Headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, NXP Semiconductors N.V. ( NXPI ) designs and delivers advanced chips across processors, connectivity, analog, security, and sensor technologies. With a market cap of roughly $56.5 billion , the company forms the invisible backbone of vehicles, factories, Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystems, mobile devices, and modern communications infrastructure.

While the business footprint looks expansive, stock performance has introduced a more restrained narrative. Over the past 52 weeks, NXPI stock gained 3.5% , trailing the S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) 14% gain . Year-to-date (YTD), however, the stock rose 3.3%, edging past the broader index’s modest 1.3% increase.

Placing that performance within the sector sharpens perspective. The State Street SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF ( XSD ) surged 45.3% over the same 52-week period and added 11.6% YTD.

On Feb. 2, NXP Semiconductors reported its Q4 2025 earnings results, immediately lifting the stock 2.2% . Revenue grew 7.2% year over year to $3.34 billion, topping the $3.3 billion analyst estimates . Adjusted EPS rose 5.3% to $3.35 , clearing Wall Street’s $3.30 forecast with room to spare.

Despite beating headline estimates, NXPI stock slid 4.5% in the next trading session as investors focused on elevated inventories and emerging signs of long-term margin pressure. However, management countered with a strategic reset anchored in “physical artificial intelligence (AI) ,” emphasizing accelerating demand for industrial products with built-in intelligence at the edge.

Leadership also cited stronger regional manufacturing amid geopolitical pressure. As automakers stop trimming orders and inventory correction fades, management now sees visibility into growth from next-generation, AI-enabled products.

The outlook carries into the forward estimates. For fiscal year 2026, ending in December, analysts project diluted EPS of $12.37 , implying 21.3% year-over-year growth. Importantly, NXP Semiconductors has beaten EPS expectations in three of the past four quarters, missing only once.

Wall Street sentiment remains firmly supportive, assigning NXPI stock an overall “ Strong Buy ” rating. Out of 30 analysts, 22 rate NXPI stock a “Strong Buy,” two recommend “Moderate Buy,” and six suggest “Hold.”

Importantly, the outlook remains unchanged from three months ago, when 22 analysts also labeled the stock a “Strong Buy.”

While NXPI stock has lagged peers from a growth standpoint, recent demand commentary appears stronger than that of many competitors. Reinforcing this view, TD Cowen raised its price target to $285 from $260 on Jan. 16 while maintaining a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Looking ahead, analyst targets paint a clearer picture of what the market believes the stock can deliver. NXPI’s average price target of $259.67 implies potential upside of 15.8%. Meanwhile, the Street-high target of $324.40 suggests a gain of 44.6% from current levels.