NextEra Energy's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

With a market cap of $189.9 billion , NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE ) generates, stores, transmits, and sells electricity using a diverse mix of sources, including wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas. Through its key segments, it operates extensive power infrastructure and serves millions of customers, particularly across Florida.

The Juno Beach, Florida-based company is expected to unveil its fiscal Q1 2026 results soon. Before the event, analysts anticipate NEE to report an adjusted EPS of $0.93 , down 6.1% from $0.99 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict NextEra Energy to report adjusted EPS of $4, a rise of 7.8% from $3.71 in fiscal 2025 . Looking forward, adjusted EPS is projected to grow 9% year-over-year to $4.36 in fiscal 2027.

NEE stock has increased 29.8% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) nearly 13% gain and the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLU ) 17.4% return over the same period.

Shares of NextEra Energy rose nearly 2% on Jan. 27 after the company reported strong 2025 results , including Q4 net income of $1.54 billion ($0.73 per share) versus $1.2 billion ($0.58 per share) a year earlier, and full-year adjusted EPS growth of ~8.2% to $3.71, beating expectations. Investor sentiment was further supported by robust operational momentum, with NextEra Energy Resources adding ~13.5 GW to its backlog (total ~30 GW) and bringing 7.2 GW online, alongside FPL’s 8.1% growth in regulatory capital and continued low customer bills.

The company also reinforced confidence with forward guidance of 8%+ annual EPS growth through 2032, 2026 EPS outlook of $3.92 - $4.02.