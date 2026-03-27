A $25 Billion Reason to Buy ARM Stock Now

British chip designer Arm Holdings plc (ARM) is suddenly giving Wall Street a lot to talk about, and for good reason. Earlier this week, CEO Rene Haas unveiled the company’s first-ever in-house chip, the Arm AGI CPU, built specifically for artificial intelligence (AI) data centers. Designed for the next wave of agentic AI workloads, the chip is expected to deliver more than 2x performance per rack compared with traditional x86 platforms. It’s a bold move that signals Arm is no longer content staying behind the scenes.

Until now, Arm’s model has been simple but powerful, licensing its instruction sets to some of the world’s biggest chipmakers and collecting royalties on every processor built using its designs. But this shift marks a major turning point. By moving into its own silicon, Arm is now stepping into direct competition with its own customers, many of whom have long relied on its architecture. Analysts and investors are already buzzing with optimism, seeing this as a potential game-changer for the company.

In fact, what makes the story even more exciting is the management’s long-term vision. The CEO has projected stunning $25 billion in annual revenue by 2031, more than six times its 2025 levels, and expects around $15 billion from the new CPU business alone. The company is targeting roughly 15% of the $100 billion server CPU market and expects to start generating about $1 billion in revenue by fiscal 2027 and 2028. With projections this ambitious, investors might want to keep this chip stock on their radar now.

About Arm Stock

Since its founding in 1990, Arm Holdings has taken a very different path from most chip companies, and that’s exactly what made it so powerful. Instead of building semiconductors, Arm focuses on designing the core architecture that tells chips how to function. These designs quietly sit at the heart of billions of devices, from everyday smartphones to cutting-edge computing systems, making Arm a foundational layer of the digital world.

Arm licenses its technology to a wide network of partners, including device makers, cloud companies, and chip designers. Those partners use Arm’s blueprints to build their own processors, paying upfront fees and ongoing royalties on every chip shipped. This structure allows Arm to benefit from massive global demand without the heavy capital investment required to run fabrication plants. But the story is starting to evolve.

While smartphones have historically driven most of its revenue, Arm is rapidly expanding into areas like data centers, automotive tech, consumer electronics, and AI-focused applications. Now, with the launch of its first in-house processor, the Arm AGI CPU, the company is stepping beyond its traditional role. It’s no longer just enabling the future of computing. The company is beginning to build a more direct presence within it, especially in the fast-growing AI landscape.

The excitement around Arm is clearly showing up in its stock. With a market capitalization of about $166 billion, the shares have jumped nearly 19.24% in just the past five days as investors pile in following the latest chip announcement. And it’s not just a short-term spike. In 2026 so far, Arm stock is up a strong 41.62%, easily beating the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which is actually down 5.38% year-to-date (YTD). It’s a clear sign that investors are betting big on Arm’s evolving story and its growing role in the AI boom.

Arm’s Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Arm put up a strong showing in its fiscal third quarter of 2026, and the numbers make it clear the company is gaining serious traction in AI and data centers. For the quarter reported on Feb. 4, Arm delivered record revenue of $1.24 billion, up 26% year-over-year (YOY), marking its fourth straight quarter above the $1 billion mark. It also edged past Wall Street’s $1.23 billion estimate. A big part of that strength came from royalty revenue, which jumped 27% to a record $737 million, showing its technology is being widely adopted.

What’s really driving this growth is the shift toward higher-value technologies like Armv9 and its Compute Subsystems (CSS), along with a growing footprint in data centers. CSS, introduced about two and a half years ago, is turning out to be a major win. Management noted that demand has been stronger than expected, with Arm adding two new CSS licenses in the quarter for edge AI devices like smartphones and tablets, bringing the total to 21 licenses across 12 companies.

Adoption is already translating into real products, with five customers now shipping CSS-based chips, including two on second-generation platforms. Even more telling, the top four Android smartphone vendors are all now using CSS. On the licensing front, revenue climbed 25% to $505 million, helped by the timing and size of several high-value deals as well as backlog contributions.

The forward outlook looks just as solid. Arm’s annualized contract value (ACV) rose 28% to $1.62 billion, pointing to strong demand ahead. In addition, earnings came in better than expected, with non-GAAP EPS of $0.43, beating the $0.41 estimate and improving from $0.39 last year. The company ended the quarter with a healthy $3.54 billion in cash and short-term investments, keeping its balance sheet in great shape.

Looking ahead, Arm expects the momentum to carry through, guiding for around $1.47 billion in revenue for Q4 (plus or minus $50 million) and adjusted EPS between $0.54 and $0.62, as it continues to ride the wave of AI-driven growth.

How Are Analysts Viewing Arm Stock?

Analysts are clearly excited about Arm’s new chip, but they’re also keeping a close eye on the risks. For instance, RBC Capital Markets notes that while Arm’s shift into its own chips could unlock strong long-term growth, it may pressure margins since chipmaking is far less profitable than its traditional IP business. There’s also the added challenge of competing with its own customers.

Still, near-term momentum looks strong, driven by rising demand in agentic AI, growing data center share, and higher pricing from CSS and Armv9. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley highlights Arm’s focus on power-efficient computing as a major advantage. The new AGI CPU is designed to deliver high performance with lower energy use, something big players like Meta (META) and OpenAI are actively looking for.

Rather than replacing chips from Nvidia (NVDA), Arm’s CPUs could complement them, helping optimize energy use and total costs in AI systems. The firm also believes Arm could price its chips competitively against Intel (INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). Some analysts are even more bullish.

Evercore ISI compares Arm today to Nvidia a decade ago, saying its CPUs are perfectly suited for the rising wave of agentic AI workloads. The firm believes Arm is quickly becoming the preferred AI CPU choice for hyperscalers, with the server CPU market expected to grow to $100 billion by 2031.

Adding to the optimism, Citigroup calls this move into chips the biggest strategic shift in Arm’s history, noting strong partnerships, a full product rollout, and ambitious financial targets that have exceeded even the most optimistic expectations.

Overall, Wall Street’s sentiment around Arm remains firmly on the bullish side. The stock holds a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, but the breakdown tells a stronger story. Out of 30 analysts, 20 recommend “Strong Buy,” two suggest “Moderate Buy,” seven are on “Hold,” and only one has a “Strong Sell” rating.

And that optimism is reflected in price targets. The average target of $166.12 suggests 7.3% increase from current levels, while the most bullish estimate of $227 points to roughly 46.6% upside from here, showing that expectations are high for Arm’s growth trajectory.