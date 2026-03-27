Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

ServiceNow Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
ServiceNow Inc logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock
ServiceNow Inc logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock

California-based ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) is a leading cloud-based software provider that enables organizations to automate and streamline digital workflows across IT, customer service, HR, and operations through its unified Now Platform. The company has a market capitalization of $107.8 billion and is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect ServiceNow to report a profit of $0.54 per share on a diluted basis, up 17.4% from $0.46 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For the current year, analysts expect NOW’s EPS to be $2.48, up 26.5% from $1.96 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 25.8% year over year to $3.12 in fiscal 2027. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of NOW have declined 30.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.2% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK22.9% return during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

ServiceNow declined more than 5% on Mar. 24, as software stocks broadly sold off following reports that Amazon Web Services is developing an AI agent to automate functions like sales and business development, raising concerns about increased competitive pressure in enterprise software.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on NOW stock is highly bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 44 analysts covering the stock, 36 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three give a “Moderate Buy,” four recommend a “Hold,” and one advocates a “Strong Sell.” Its mean price target of $191.80 represents 85.1% upside potential to current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,477.16 -114.74 -1.74%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 132.50 -4.26 -3.11%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
NOW 103.64 +0.58 +0.56%
Servicenow Inc

Most Popular News

Facebook-you've been Zucked by Annie Spratt via Unsplash 1
META Stock Just Had Its Worst Day in Nearly a Year. Here's What Happened.
Double explosure with businesss charts and financial district of megapolis city by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock 2
Stock Index Futures Jump as Hopes for End to Middle East Conflict Boost Sentiment
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 3
Alphabet Stock Drops, But Huge Unusual Call GOOG Options Activity Highlights Its Value
AI engineer working on laptop by ART STOCK CREATIVE via Shutterstock 4
Bank of America Is Betting That Nebius Stock Still Has 30% Upside Potential. Should You Buy It Here?
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone-by Evolf via Shutterstock 5
Nvidia Stock Has Had a Monster Run. This Bear Call Strategy Pays You If the Party Is Over.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.