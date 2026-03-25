Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Corn Fading Back Lower on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Corn, unhusked - by MabelAmber via Pixabay
Corn, unhusked - by MabelAmber via Pixabay

Corn price action is down 2 to 2 ½ cents so far on Wednesday morning. Futures saw gains of 2 to 3 cents in most contracts on Tuesday, with some deferred contracts steady to fractionally higher. Open interest was down 5,449 contracts on Tuesday, mostly in the May contract (-9,034), with New crop December up 3,509 contracts. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 3 cents to $4.24.  Crude oil finished the day with late pressure, as reports surfaced of a potential 1-month ceasefire on the Middle East conflict. Iran has reportedly rejected the negotiations. 

EIA data will be released this morning, with ethanol production seen steady to slightly higher in the week ending on 3/20.

Ukraine’s corn production is estimated at 31-32 MMT according to the country’s UAC Union, compared to the 31 MMT number from last year. 

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.62 1/2, up 3 cents, currently down 2 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash  was $4.20 1/1, up 3 cents,

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.72 1/2, up 2 cents, currently down 2 cents

Dec 26 Corn  closed at $4.89, up 2 1/2 cents, currently down 2 1/4 cents

New Crop Cash  was $4.46 1/8, up 2 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 488-4 -0-4 -0.10%
Corn
ZCN26 471-6 -0-6 -0.16%
Corn
ZCK26 461-0 -1-4 -0.32%
Corn
ZCPZ26US.CM 4.4858 -0.0050 -0.11%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 4.1842 -0.0151 -0.36%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 1
Investors are Piling into Microsoft Call Options - Unusual MSFT Options Activity Today
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 2
S&P Futures Waver as Concerns Over Middle East Conflict Persist, U.S. PMI Data in Focus
Gold ingot and nuggets by New Africa via Shutterstock 3
The Gold Paradox: Why Investors Aren’t Finding Safety in Precious Metals During a Global Crisis
Down market by Artit Wongpradu via Shutterstock 4
This Disney Stock Trade Could Return 187% in Just 2 Months -- Try a Bear Put Spread
Image of Warren Buffett by Kent Sievers via Shutterstock 5
Berkshire Hathaway Is Betting Big on Little-Known Tokio Marine. Should You Buy the Stock Here?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.