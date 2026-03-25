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Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Kinder Morgan's Report

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Worker checking a jackpump at sunrise by zhengzaishuru via iStock
Worker checking a jackpump at sunrise by zhengzaishuru via iStock

Houston, Texas-based Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is a midstream energy infrastructure provider in North America. The company has a market capitalization of $75.5 billion and operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. 

KMI is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.37 on a diluted basis, up 8.8% from $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $1.39, up 6.9% from $1.30 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 6.5% year over year (YoY) to $1.48 in fiscal 2027.

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KMI stock has surged 18.2% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX13.7% rise, but lagging behind the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLE31.1% return during the same time frame.

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With the United States’ 15-point proposal to Iran aimed at ending the war prompting talk of progress toward a ceasefire, oil prices dipped around 5% on March 25, with more small dips following since the proposal's announcement. KMI stock has been on a short-term upward trend recently, benefiting from this agreement, with its shares rising nearly 2.7% on Mar. 23 and marginally in the last trading session. Despite some analysts remaining skeptical about the effectiveness of such ceasefire talks, volatility in the Middle East significantly affects the oil and gas midstream industry, as the demand-supply dynamic shifts sharply. 

Analysts are moderately bullish on KMI, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 22 analysts covering the stock, 10 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and the remaining 11 analysts advise “Hold” for the stock. KMI’s average analyst price target is $34.30, indicating an upside of 1.1% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLE 60.84 +1.21 +2.03%
S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR
KMI 33.93 +0.22 +0.65%
Kinder Morgan Inc
$SPX 6,556.37 -24.63 -0.37%
S&P 500 Index

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