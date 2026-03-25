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What You Need to Know Ahead of PNC Financial Services's Earnings Release

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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PNC Financial Services Group Inc logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock
PNC Financial Services Group Inc logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) is a diversified financial services company that provides a comprehensive range of retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, and asset management services. Valued at a market cap of $82.3 billion, the company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Wednesday Apr. 15.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this financial company to report a profit of $4.09 per share, up 16.5% from $3.51 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters. In Q4 2025, PNC’s EPS of $4.88 exceeded the consensus estimates by 15.4%. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect PNC to report a profit of $18.39 per share, up 10.9% from $16.59 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 12% year-over-year to $20.60 in fiscal 2027.

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Shares of PNC have surged 16.9% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX13.7% return and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF1.7% drop over the same time period. 

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On Jan. 16, shares of PNC surged 3.8% after its Q4 earnings release. The company reported record revenue of $6.1 billion, up 9.1% year-over-year. Net interest income came in at $3.7 billion, marking a 5.9% increase from the same period last year, supported by lower funding costs, steady loan growth, and continued gains from the repricing of fixed-rate assets.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about PNC’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 24 analysts covering the stock, 14 recommend "Strong Buy," three indicate "Moderate Buy,” and seven suggest "Hold.” The mean price target for PNC is $249.56, indicating a 20.9% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 49.28 +0.01 +0.02%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
PNC 206.35 +2.42 +1.19%
PNC Bank
$SPX 6,556.37 -24.63 -0.37%
S&P 500 Index

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