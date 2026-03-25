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Wells Fargo's Q1 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Wells Fargo & Co_ bank logo-by jetcityimage via iStock
Wells Fargo & Co_ bank logo-by jetcityimage via iStock

Valued at a market cap of $241.5 billion, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is a financial services company that provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. This San Francisco, California-based company  is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Tuesday, Apr. 14.  

Before this event, analysts expect this financial services company to report a profit of $1.56 per share, up 22.8% from $1.27 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its earnings of $1.76 per share in the previous quarter outpaced the forecasted figure by 6%. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect WFC to report a profit of $6.91 per share, up 10% from $6.28 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 13% year-over-year to $7.81 in fiscal 2027.

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WFC has gained 7.2% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX13.7% return over the same time frame. However, it has outpaced the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF1.7% drop over the same time period. 

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On Feb. 27, shares of WFC fell 5.6% as investors grew concerned about the bank’s exposure to Market Financial Solutions Ltd., a UK-based mortgage firm that recently collapsed. Other financial institutions, including Barclays PLC (BCS) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF), also saw their shares decline as the scale of potential losses became clearer. Creditors of the failed firm warned of a £930 million ($1.3 billion) shortfall in collateral backing their loans, raising concerns about Wells Fargo’s overall risk exposure.

Investor sentiment was further weakened by higher-than-expected inflation data and increasing worries about credit risk, which added to the market’s cautious outlook.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about WFC’s stock, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 27 analysts covering the stock, 14 recommend "Strong Buy," four suggest "Moderate Buy,” and nine indicate “Hold." The mean price target for WFC is $101.42, indicating a solid 27.4% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 49.28 +0.01 +0.02%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
BCS 20.68 unch unch
Barclays Plc ADR
WFC 79.61 +1.33 +1.70%
Wells Fargo & Company
$SPX 6,556.37 -24.63 -0.37%
S&P 500 Index
JEF 40.55 +1.00 +2.53%
Jefferies Financial Group Inc

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