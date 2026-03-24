How Is Ares Management's Stock Performance Compared to Other Financial Stocks?

Valued at a market cap of $35.3 billion , Ares Management Corporation ( ARES ) is a Los Angeles, California-based alternative investment manager that provides a comprehensive suite of primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, real assets, private equity, and infrastructure asset classes.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and ARES fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the asset management industry. The company’s business model centers on generating stable fee-related earnings from institutional and private wealth channels. By integrating diverse investment groups, it seeks to deliver consistent risk-adjusted returns throughout various market cycles while providing flexible capital solutions to its portfolio companies.

This financial company has dipped 45.7% from its 52-week high of $195.26 , reached on Aug. 13, 2025. Shares of ARES have declined 37.3% over the past three months, considerably underperforming the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) 11.6% drop during the same time frame.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of ARES are down 34.4%, compared to XLF’s 10% loss. In the longer term, ARES has fallen 31% over the past 52 weeks, notably lagging XLF’s 1.7% decline over the same period.

To confirm its bearish trend, ARES has been trading below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since mid-January.

On Mar. 13, shares of ARES rose 5.5% , rebounding from a sharp decline in the previous session driven by sector-wide concerns about credit quality . The stock had dropped significantly after reports indicated that JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( JPM ) marked down the value of certain loans held by private credit firms and tightened its lending exposure to the sector. This development weighed on the broader private credit industry, as investors became increasingly concerned about deteriorating credit quality. Sentiment was further pressured by heightened scrutiny of private credit funds, with many trading at notable discounts, reflecting growing investor caution. As a major player in the space, Ares Management’s shares were caught up in the broader sell-off before staging a recovery.

ARES has also trailed its rival, Blackstone Inc. ( BX ), which declined 29% over the past 52 weeks and 30% on a YTD basis.