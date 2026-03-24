AMD Is Rapidly Expanding into South Korea. Can That Move the Needle for AMD Stock?

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is a global leader in high-performance computing, graphics, and visualization technologies. The company has transformed into a formidable challenger in the data center and artificial intelligence sectors. AMD’s diverse portfolio includes Ryzen processors for PCs, Radeon graphics for gaming, and EPYC server CPUs that have consistently gained market share from Intel (INTC).

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, AMD is now aggressively expanding its footprint in the AI accelerator market with its Instinct MI300 and MI400 series GPUs, positioning itself as the primary alternative to Nvidia (NVDA) for hyperscalers and cloud service providers worldwide.

About AMD Stock

AMD has reflected a volatile but upward trajectory over the past year. The stock has experienced a significant 52-week range of $76.48 to $267.08, recently rebounding from a period of consolidation as investors digest the company’s massive growth projections. With a market capitalization of approximately $325 billion, AMD remains a favorite for growth-oriented investors betting on the AI supercycle.

In comparison to the S&P 500 ($SPX), AMD has significantly outpaced the broader market's average annual returns. While the S&P 500 typically grows revenue in the 5% to 6% range, AMD's 34% annual revenue growth in 2025 has allowed it to "trounce" the index.

AMD Reported Strong Results

AMD concluded a landmark fiscal year 2025 by reporting record Q4 revenue of $10.3 billion, a 34% increase year-over-year (YoY) that surpassed analyst expectations. The Data Center segment was the primary engine of growth, generating a record $5.4 billion (up 39% YoY), driven by the rapid scaling of Instinct GPU shipments and accelerated adoption of 5th-Gen EPYC "Turin" CPUs.

The company achieved a record non-GAAP gross margin of 57% and a net income of $2.5 billion, representing a 42% increase from the previous year. This performance was further bolstered by record free cash flow of $2.1 billion, nearly doubling its 2024 levels and highlighting AMD’s increasing operational leverage.

Looking ahead, AMD issued a bullish outlook for 2026, projecting Q1 revenue of approximately $9.8 billion. Management expects a multi-year demand supercycle, with data center revenue forecasted to grow at a 60% CAGR over the next three to five years. Strategic milestones, such as the 6-gigawatt GPU partnership with Meta (META) and the upcoming launch of the MI450 AI accelerators, are set to drive second-half 2026 momentum.

As AI workloads shift toward more complex "agentic" processes, AMD’s dual strength in high-performance CPUs and GPUs positions it to capture a significant share of the $700 billion in infrastructure spending projected from major tech giants.

AMD Expands in South Korea

Korean AI startup Upstage is currently in negotiations with AMD to purchase 10,000 of its latest MI355 AI accelerators. This move is a strategic effort to bring massive computing power to South Korea and reduce the region's heavy reliance on Nvidia chips.

Upstage CEO Sung Kim recently met with AMD CEO Lisa Su in Seoul to discuss the deal. Kim emphasized the importance of chip diversification, noting that while Nvidia currently dominates the Korean market, integrating AMD’s hardware is essential for long-term stability and competition.

This procurement is particularly critical because Upstage is a key contender in a government-backed "AI Squid Game." This intense tournament, overseen by South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT, requires teams to develop top-tier national AI models. Every six months, models are evaluated, and weaker teams are eliminated. The two finalists, to be selected by early next year, will be rewarded with even greater access to high-end GPUs.

By securing 10,000 AMD chips now, Upstage aims to power its foundation models through these elimination rounds and secure its spot as a leader in Korea's domestic AI landscape.

Should You Buy AMD Stock?

AMD remains a compelling growth play as it successfully diversifies the global AI chip market, evidenced by its high-profile negotiations to supply 10,000 MI355 accelerators to Korea’s Upstage. This deal underscores AMD’s growing role as the primary alternative to Nvidia for large-scale AI infrastructure.

Currently, the stock holds a "Moderate Buy" consensus from 45 analysts, with 32 bullish ratings against 13 "Hold" ratings.

With a mean price target of $287.68, AMD stock offers a massive 42% upside potential from its current market rate. For investors looking to capitalize on the AI supercycle at a potential discount, AMD’s expanding data center footprint and strategic international partnerships suggest significant room for capital appreciation through 2026.