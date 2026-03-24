Comfort Systems Stock: Is FIX Outperforming the Industrial Sector?

With a market cap of $49.5 billion , Comfort Systems USA, Inc. ( FIX ) provides mechanical and electrical installation, maintenance, and repair services across the United States. It operates through Mechanical and Electrical segments, offering solutions such as HVAC, plumbing, electrical systems, and fire protection for commercial, industrial, and institutional clients.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered "large-cap" stocks, and Comfort Systems fits this criterion perfectly. The company also specializes in the design, engineering, and integration of building systems, along with ongoing monitoring and support for both new and existing facilities.

FIX stock has dropped 4.8% from its 52-week high of $1,500 . Shares of the Houston, Texas-based company have surged 49% over the past three months, outperforming the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 2.4% rise over the same time frame.

FIX stock is up nearly 53% on a YTD basis, outpacing XLI’s nearly 4% increase. In the longer term, shares of Comfort Systems have climbed 276.4% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLI’s 20.1% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day averages since late April 2025.

Shares of Comfort Systems jumped 6.5% following its Q4 2025 results on Feb. 19, as it reported a sharp earnings surge with net income rising to $330.8 million ($9.37 per share) from $145.9 million ($4.09 per share) and revenue climbing to $2.65 billion from $1.87 billion. The rally was supported by strong cash generation, with operating cash flow more than doubling to $468.5 million from $210.5 million. Investors were further encouraged by record backlog growth to $11.94 billion, up from $5.99 billion a year earlier.

In comparison, FIX stock has outperformed its rival, EMCOR Group, Inc. ( EME ). EME stock has increased nearly 21% on a YTD basis and 79.3% over the past year.