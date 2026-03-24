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Is Henry Schein Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Henry Schein Inc_ logo on phone-by Piotr Swat via Shuttestock
Henry Schein Inc_ logo on phone-by Piotr Swat via Shuttestock

With a market cap of $8.5 billion, Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) is a global healthcare distribution and solutions company headquartered in Melville, New York. It is one of the world’s largest providers of medical, dental, and veterinary supplies, equipment, and practice management solutions, serving healthcare professionals across more than 30 countries.

Companies valued between $2 billion and $10 billion are generally classified as “mid-cap” stocks, and Henry Schein fits this criterion perfectly. Henry Schein’s core edge is its integrated “one-stop-shop” ecosystem, where a broad distribution network is tightly coupled with software, financial services, and consulting, creating deep customer dependence, recurring revenue streams, and a clear differentiation from traditional, product-only distributors.

Shares of the company have retreated 16.6% from its 52-week high of $89.29. HSIC stock has plunged 2.7% over the past three months, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX4.8% fall

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Longer term, HSIC stock is up 7.6% over the past six months, outperforming SPX’s 1.1% increase. However, shares of the company have climbed 7.3% over the past 52 weeks, compared to SPX’s 16.1% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since November 2025 but has slipped under its 50-day moving average recently. 

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On Feb. 24, Henry Schein reported FY2025 Q4 earnings, and its shares popped 3.5%. Total net sales rose 7.7% year over year to $3.4 billion. Non-GAAP net income grew 12.6% to $1.34. Adjusted EBITDA climbed 7.8% from the year-ago quarter to $291 million. Global Specialty Products sales for the quarter increased 14.6%, reflecting strong overall dental implant and solid endodontics sales growth.

In comparison, rival Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) has outpaced HSIC stock. DGX stock has returned 4.6% over the past six months and 17.1% over the past 52 weeks.

The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 16 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $89.78 is a premium of 20.6% to current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 144.28 -0.49 -0.34%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
HSIC 74.02 -0.44 -0.59%
Henry Schein Inc
DGX 195.40 -0.20 -0.10%
Quest Diagnostics Inc
$SPX 6,556.56 -24.44 -0.37%
S&P 500 Index

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