Is Paycom Software Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of $6.8 billion, Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) is a prominent provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions delivered through a software-as-a-service model for small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers an integrated platform that manages the entire employee life cycle, from recruitment and onboarding to payroll, benefits, and retirement.

Companies valued between $2 billion and $10 billion are generally described as “mid-cap” stocks, and Paycom Software fits right into that category. Shares of the cloud titan have fallen 52.7% from its 52-week high of $267.76. Paycom Software’s shares have decreased 20.7% over the past three months, trailing the broader Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) fall of 6.9% over the same time frame.

In the longer term, PAYC stock is down 42.4% over the past six months, underperforming NASX’s 2.8% drop. Moreover, shares of the human-resources and payroll software maker have dropped 42% over the past 52 weeks, compared to NASX’s 23.4% rally over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading below the 50-day and 200-day moving averages since mid-June and September 2025, indicating a downtrend.

Paycom has trailed the broader market over the past year due to a combination of slowing growth and weaker-than-expected forward guidance. The company’s outlook pointed to more moderate revenue expansion, raising concerns about its ability to sustain prior high-growth levels. This has been compounded by sales execution challenges, a softer labor market affecting demand, and increasing competition in the HCM software space.

Key rival Shopify Inc. (SHOP) has outperformed PAYC stock. SHOP stock has tanked 19.4% over the past six months and has rallied 9.8% over the past 52 weeks.

Despite the stock’s weak performance over the past year, analysts remain moderately optimistic on PAYC. It has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 21 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $209.12 is a premium of 22% to current levels.