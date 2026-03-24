Is Paycom Software Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of $6.8 billion, Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) is a prominent provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions delivered through a software-as-a-service model for small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers an integrated platform that manages the entire employee life cycle, from recruitment and onboarding to payroll, benefits, and retirement.
Companies valued between $2 billion and $10 billion are generally described as “mid-cap” stocks, and Paycom Software fits right into that category. Shares of the cloud titan have fallen 52.7% from its 52-week high of $267.76. Paycom Software’s shares have decreased 20.7% over the past three months, trailing the broader Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) fall of 6.9% over the same time frame.
In the longer term, PAYC stock is down 42.4% over the past six months, underperforming NASX’s 2.8% drop. Moreover, shares of the human-resources and payroll software maker have dropped 42% over the past 52 weeks, compared to NASX’s 23.4% rally over the same time frame.
The stock has been trading below the 50-day and 200-day moving averages since mid-June and September 2025, indicating a downtrend.
Paycom has trailed the broader market over the past year due to a combination of slowing growth and weaker-than-expected forward guidance. The company’s outlook pointed to more moderate revenue expansion, raising concerns about its ability to sustain prior high-growth levels. This has been compounded by sales execution challenges, a softer labor market affecting demand, and increasing competition in the HCM software space.
Key rival Shopify Inc. (SHOP) has outperformed PAYC stock. SHOP stock has tanked 19.4% over the past six months and has rallied 9.8% over the past 52 weeks.
Despite the stock’s weak performance over the past year, analysts remain moderately optimistic on PAYC. It has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 21 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $209.12 is a premium of 22% to current levels.
On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.