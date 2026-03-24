Is Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. ( HII ) is a leading defense contractor and the largest military shipbuilder in the United States, specializing in the design, construction, and maintenance of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines, and other naval vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company also provides a range of technical and mission-driven services through its Mission Technologies segment, supporting defense and government customers. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, Huntington Ingalls plays a critical role in U.S. national security. The company has a market cap of around $15.6 billion .

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically recognized as “large-cap stocks,” a designation that highlights their financial strength, resilience, and influence within their industries. Huntington Ingalls Industries comfortably falls into this category, underscoring its scale, stability, and competitive advantage. HII’s trusted expertise, long-standing defense contracts, and strategic role in national security reinforce its prominence and growth potential among peers in the defense sector.

HII is 13.8% below its 52-week high of $460 , reached on Mar. 2. The shipbuilding company stock has gained 11.9% over the past three months, outpacing the broader S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 4.8% slump over the same time frame.

In the longer term, the stock has risen 43.7% over the past six months, outperforming SPX’s 1.1% decline. Moreover, shares have increased 96.8% over the past 52 weeks, beating SPX’s 16.1% returns over the same time frame.

To confirm the bullish trend, HII has been trading mostly above the 50-day and 200-day moving averages over the past year.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries have risen over the past year and into 2026, driven by a combination of strong fundamentals and favorable industry tailwinds. The company delivered solid results, with consistent earnings beats over the trailing four quarters. Investors have also been encouraged by its large and growing backlog and expectations of significant future contract awards tied to rising U.S. naval spending, which provide long-term revenue visibility.

Plus, HII’s push into higher-tech areas such as autonomous systems and AI-enabled shipbuilding has strengthened its growth narrative beyond traditional defense work. Combined with broader geopolitical tensions boosting defense budgets, these factors have fueled a strong rally in the stock over the past year and supported continued momentum in 2026.

HII has also outpaced its rival, General Dynamics Corporation’s ( GD ) 7.5% gains over the past six months and 31.9% over the past year.