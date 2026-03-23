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Is Palantir Technologies Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Palantir by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock
Palantir by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a company that builds and deploys software platforms to support the intelligence community in counterterrorism investigations and operations. Valued at $360.4 billion by market cap, the company manages software deployment across environments and offers access to large language models (LLMs) for analyzing both structured and unstructured data.

Companies worth $200 billion or more are generally described as “mega-cap stocks,” and PLTR definitely fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the software - infrastructure industry. PLTR’s Foundry and Gotham platforms offer unique data analytics capabilities, driving its strong government sector foothold. 

Despite its notable strength, PLTR shares slipped 27.4% from their 52-week high of $207.52, achieved on Nov. 3, 2025. Over the past three months, PLTR stock has declined 22.1%, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX4.8% decline during the same time frame.

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Shares of PLTR dipped 17.4% on a six-month basis, underperforming SPX’s six-month 2.4% losses. However, in the longer term, the stock climbed 72.4% over the past 52 weeks, notably outperforming SPX’s 14.9% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, PLTR has been trading below its 200-day moving average since late January, with a minor fluctuation. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average since late December, with slight fluctuations.

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PLTR's outperformance driven by strong U.S. adoption of AI platforms, expanding commercial and government contracts, and improving margins. 

On Feb. 2, PLTR shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q4 results. Its revenue stood at $1.4 billion, up 70% year over year. The company’s adjusted EPS of $0.25 beat analyst estimates by 8.6%. 

PLTR’s rival, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) has lagged behind the stock, with an 18.6% downtick over the past six months and 10.8% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on PLTR’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 26 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $201.32 suggests a notable potential upside of 33.6% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CRWD 411.14 +2.14 +0.52%
Crowdstrike Holdings Inc
$SPX 6,506.48 -100.01 -1.51%
S&P 500 Index
PLTR 158.76 +8.08 +5.36%
Palantir Technologies Inc Cl A

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