How Is CRH plc's Stock Performance Compared to Other Building & Construction Stocks?

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CRH plc (CRH), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, provides building materials solutions. Valued at $67.1 billion by market cap, the company manufactures and distributes a wide range of architectural, infrastructure, and construction products for housing, and commercial projects.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and CRH perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the building materials industry. CRH's strengths include its diversified product range, strategic market presence, and vertical integration in North America.

Despite its notable strength, CRH slipped 23.6% from its 52-week high of $131.55, achieved on Jan. 9. Over the past three months, CRH stock declined 19.3%, underperforming the Invesco Building & Construction ETF’s (PKB) 1.1% dip during the same time frame.

Shares of CRH fell 11.2% on a six-month basis but climbed 3% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming PKB’s six-month 1.2% losses and 34.1% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, CRH has been trading below its 200-day moving average since early March. The stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since early February, with slight fluctuations.

On Feb. 18, CRH shares closed up more than 2% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.52 met Wall Street expectations. The company’s revenue was $9.4 billion, missing Wall Street forecasts of $9.5 billion. CRH expects full-year EPS to be $5.60 to $6.05.

CRH’s rival, Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) shares lagged behind the stock, declining 13.2% over the past six months, but outpaced the stock with 8.2% returns over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are bullish on CRH’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 22 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $144.16 suggests an ambitious potential upside of 43.5% from current price levels.