Is Jack Henry & Associates Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Monett, Missouri-based Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. ( JKHY ) operates as a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services. With a market cap. of $11.9 billion and operates through Core, Payments, Complementary, Corporate, and Other segments.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally labeled as “large-cap” stocks, and Jack Henry fits this criterion perfectly. Jack Henry fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the information technology services industry.

JKHY stock has slipped 14.5% from its 52-week high of $193.39 , reached on Jan. 15. The stock is down 10.4% over the past three months, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 3.3% decline during the same time frame.

JKHY stock has decreased 9.4% on a YTD basis, lagging behind the SPX’s 4.3% dip. Shares of the company have declined 7.2% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the SPX’s 15.7% increase over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since February.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates rose 4.6% following its Q2 2026 results on Feb. 3, including a 7.9% revenue increase to $619.3 million and profit rising to $124.7 million ($1.72 per share) from $97.8 million ($1.34 per share) a year earlier. Growth was supported by solid demand for its core offerings, with services and support revenue up 7.1% and processing revenue up 9.1%, highlighting strength in its banking technology and payments business.

In comparison, rival CACI International Inc ( CACI ) has lagged behind JKHY stock. CACI stock has surged 65% over the past year and 14.5% on a YTD basis.