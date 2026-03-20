A. O. Smith Stock: Is AOS Underperforming the Industrials Sector?

Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America and internationally. Valued at a market capitalization of $8.9 billion, the company offers water heaters, boilers, water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and others.

Companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion are typically referred to as "mid-cap stocks." A. O. Smith fits into that category, with its market cap falling into the range, reflecting its size and influence in the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry.

The stock touched its 52-week high of $81.86 on Feb. 12, and is down 21.2% from that peak. Over the past three months, the stock fell 5.1%, lagging behind the State Street Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 5.3% rise during the same time frame.

Zooming out, the dynamic stays the same over the longer period. The company’s shares declined 4.5% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming XLI, which rose 22.8% over the same time frame.

AOS has been trading both below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since early March, indicating short-term bearish momentum.

The answer for A. O. Smith’s underperformance lies in its fundamentals. The company’s sales have failed to grow over the last two years, signalling poor growth strategies. Moreover, as Wall Street analysts project, the company is set to face softer demand over the next year or so. Additionally, AOS’ earnings growth has fallen short of the peer group average since the last two years. Investor confidence has not been boosted recently due to these issues combined, despite Q4 2025 earnings that appeared better than expected.

Compared with its peer, Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR), AOS has failed to keep up. IR has grown marginally over the past 52 weeks.

Sentiment on AOS remains moderately optimistic. Among the 14 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $79.91 suggests 23.8% upside potential from current price levels.