Is Kimco Realty Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Jericho, New York-based Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) and leading owner and operator of high-quality, open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the U.S. Valued at $15.4 billion by market cap, the company’s portfolio is strategically concentrated in the first-ring suburbs of the top major metropolitan markets, including high-barrier-to-entry coastal markets and rapidly expanding Sun Belt cities.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and KIM perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the REIT - retail industry. Kimco's strengths include its strategic presence in high-growth U.S. markets, financial resilience, and adaptability to changing consumer preferences. It leverages data analytics and tech to create engaging retail destinations, focusing on experiences over transactions.

Despite its notable strength, KIM shares have slipped 3.4% from their 52-week high of $23.91, achieved on Feb. 27. Over the past three months, KIM stock has gained 15.5%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 3.3% decline during the same time frame.

Shares of KIM rose 5.2% on a six-month basis, outperforming SPX’s six-month marginal losses. However, the stock climbed 10.1% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming SPX’s 16.4% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, KIM has been trading above its 200-day moving average since early February. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average since early January.

On Feb. 12, KIM shares closed up by 1.5% after reporting its Q4 results. Its FFO of $0.44 per share met Wall Street expectations. The company’s revenue was $542.5 million, beating Wall Street forecasts of $539.2 million. KIM expects full-year FFO in the range of $1.80 to $1.84 per share.

KIM’s rival, Regency Centers Corporation (REG) has lagged behind the stock, with 6.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, but outpaced the stock with a 9.1% uptick on a six-month basis.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on KIM’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 25 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $24.42 suggests a potential upside of 5.8% from current price levels.