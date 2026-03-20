Is Nordson Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Westlake, Ohio-based Nordson Corporation (NDSN) is a global precision technology company that designs and manufactures highly engineered equipment used for dispensing, applying, and controlling adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Valued at $14.9 billion by market cap, the company serves a wide range of end markets, including electronics, medical, packaging, and industrial manufacturing, where precision, reliability, and efficiency are critical.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and NDSN fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the specialty industrial machinery industry. Nordson is a quality industrial technology company known for its precision dispensing solutions, strong recurring revenue base, and durable competitive advantages. Its niche positioning, pricing power, and exposure to structural growth trends make it a steady compounder with moderate cyclical sensitivity.

Despite its notable strength, NDSN shares have slipped 12.5% from their 52-week high of $305.28, achieved on Dec. 11. Over the past three months, NDSN stock has gained 11.2%, outperforming the broader Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) fall of 5.2% over the same time frame.

In the longer term, shares of NDSN rose 18.7% on a six-month basis and climbed 28.1% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming NASX’s six-month dip of 2.4% and 24.5% returns over the last year.

NDSN has been trading above its 200-day moving average since mid-August but has recently slipped below its 50-day moving average.

On Mar. 5, Nordson announced a fiscal Q2 2026 cash dividend of $0.82 per share, payable on April 3, 2026, to shareholders of record as of March 19, 2026, consistent with its prior quarter payout.

NDSN’s rival, Graco Inc. (GGG), has lagged behind the stock, with a marginal dip on a six-month basis and a marginal rise over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on NDSN’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 11 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $315.44 suggests a potential upside of 18% from current price levels.