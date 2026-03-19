Cotton Showing Weakness on Thursday

Cotton futures are trading with losses of 57 to 95 points on Thursday’s midday. Crude oil is up $2.73 to $99.05, with the US dollar index down $0.393 to $99.480.

The Export Sales report from Thursday morning showed a total of 196,691 RB of cotton sold in the week of 3/12 for 2025/26. That was back down from last week and 27.64% below the same week last year. New crop business was 122,221 RB, a marketing year high. Shipments were 273,926 RB, down 26% from the week prior.

The Seam showed sales of 6,552 bales on 3/18, averaging 65.54 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 60 points on 3/18 at 79.35 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 1,149 bales on March 18, with the certified stocks level at 115,640 bales. The Adjusted World Price is at 51.50 cents/lb and will be updated this afternoon.

May 26 Cotton is at 67.76, down 94 points,

Jul 26 Cotton is at 69.73, down 84 points,