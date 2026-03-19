Is Skyworks Solutions Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Valued at a market cap of $8.1 billion , Skyworks Solutions, Inc. ( SWKS ) develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and solutions. The Irvine, California-based company provides a vast portfolio of radio frequency (RF) front-end modules, power amplifiers, and precision timing solutions essential for mobile devices, automotive systems, and AI-driven data center infrastructure.

Companies worth $2 billion or more are typically classified as “mid-cap stocks,” and SWKS fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the semiconductor industry. The company’s primary strength lies in its deep, long-standing engineering integration with tier-one consumer electronics leaders and its increasing dominance in Broad Markets, where it has achieved eight consecutive quarters of growth.

This semiconductor company has slipped 41% from its 52-week high of $90.90 , reached on Oct. 28, 2025. Shares of SWKS have declined 17% over the past three months, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 3.7% drop during the same time frame.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of SWKS are down 15.3%, compared to SPX’s 3.8% fall. In the longer term, SWKS has fallen 23.3% over the past 52 weeks, notably underperforming SPX’s 16% uptick over the same time frame.

To confirm its bearish trend, SWKS has been trading below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since early November, 2025.

On Feb. 3, SWKS reported better-than-expected Q1 results, delivering an upbeat performance despite modest declines and prompting its shares to surge 5.5% in the following trading session. Its revenue fell 3.1% year over year to $1 billion but still came in ahead of estimates of $998.6 million. Adjusted EPS declined 3.8% to $1.54, yet exceeded consensus expectations by a notable 10%. Strength in the Mobile segment , driven by strong execution, helped offset the broader softness, while the Broad Markets segment continued to build momentum, supported by accelerating growth in Wi-Fi 7 and rising demand from data center and cloud infrastructure programs.

SWKS has trailed its rival, Qorvo, Inc. ( QRVO ), which soared 7.6% over the past 52 weeks and declined 8.1% on a YTD basis.