How Is Southwest Airlines’ Stock Performance Compared to Other Airline Stocks?

The Dallas, Texas-based Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is a major passenger carrier, offering scheduled domestic and select international flights. The company runs an all-Boeing 737 fleet and builds its service model around efficiency and frequency. Its ecosystem extends beyond tickets, with offerings such as Rapid Rewards, SWABIZ corporate booking, in-flight entertainment, and ancillary services.
With a market cap of approximately $20.2 billion, the company occupies the “large-cap” territory, a space reserved for firms valued above $10 billion. The scale signals a durable network, high-frequency routes, and an operating rhythm that has long set Southwest apart in a fiercely competitive industry.
Southwest Airlines’ shares are trading 27.1% below their 52-week high of $55.11 reached in February. Over the past three months, the stock has edged down 1.3%, a modest decline that stands in sharp contrast to the 13.8% drop in the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS), highlighting relative strength.
The longer-term picture reinforces the trend. Over the past 52 weeks, LUV stock has gained 24.1%, comfortably outpacing the ETF’s 13.6% return. In 2026, the stock is down 2.8% YTD, while the ETF has fallen 12.4%, suggesting that even in a softer tape, the company continues to hold its footing better than the broader airline basket.
From a technical standpoint, the stock has remained below its 50-day moving average of $46.39 since the start of the month, signaling near-term caution. Yet, it continues to hold above its 200-day moving average of $36.89 since November 2025.
On Jan. 28, Southwest Airlines reported its Q4 fiscal 2025 results, setting off a sharp market reaction as the stock jumped 18.7% in the next trading session. Revenue reached $7.44 billion, falling short of the $7.52 billion Street estimate, yet it grew 7.4% year over year. Meanwhile, adjusted EPS came in at $0.58, ahead of expectations of $0.56 and up 3.6% from the prior year’s quarter.
Management’s outlook adds weight to the momentum. They guide for full-year adjusted EPS of at least $4, setting a conservative baseline that leaves room for upside if trends hold. For Q1 fiscal 2026, the company expects adjusted EPS of at least $0.45, marking a turnaround from a loss of $0.13 per share in Q1 fiscal 2025.
To put performance into perspective, Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) has declined 27.6% over the past 52 weeks and remains down 24.7% YTD, a sharp divergence that underscores the relative resilience in Southwest Airlines’ trajectory.
Wall Street’s stance reflects that underlying confidence. Among 24 analysts, the consensus rating stands at “Moderate Buy,” pointing to a cautiously constructive outlook. To that end, the average price target of $47.64 suggests potential upside of 18.5% from current levels.
On the date of publication, Aanchal Sugandh did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.