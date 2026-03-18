NRG Energy Stock: Is NRG Underperforming the Utility Sector?

Houston, Texas-based NRG Energy, Inc. ( NRG ) is an energy and home services company with a market cap of $33.1 billion . Its specialty lies in its ability to bridge the gap between wholesale power production and consumer technology, utilizing its Virtual Power Plant (VPP) capabilities and smart home ecosystem to manage grid demand while providing resilient, data-driven energy solutions.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and NRG fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the utilities - independent power producers industry. The company distinguishes itself through a "customer-first" hybrid model that pairs a massive retail footprint with a robust generation fleet.

This utility company has slipped 16.2% from its 52-week high of $189.96 , reached on Feb. 25. Shares of NRG have gained 2.9% over the past three months, underperforming the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLU ) 8.2% rise during the same time frame.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of NRG are down marginally, compared to XLU’s 9.5% rise. Nonetheless, in the longer term, NRG has soared 68.1% over the past 52 weeks, notably outpacing XLU’s 18.8% uptick over the same time frame.

To confirm its recent bearish trend, NRG has been trading below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since early March.

On Feb. 24, shares of NRG surged 4.3% after reporting its Q4 and fiscal 2025 results. The company’s quarterly revenue reached $7.8 billion, while its adjusted EPS declined 33.3% from the year-ago quarter to $1.04. Its adjusted EBITDA also declined 6.1% year-over-year to $847 million. However, despite the notable fall in operating metrics, NRG doubled its generation footprint, advanced 1.5 GW of new generation through three Texas Energy Fund projects, and expanded its demand response and residential VPP capabilities, which might have bolstered investor confidence.

NRG has notably outperformed its rival, Vistra Corp. ( VST ), which gained 36.7% over the past 52 weeks. However, it has lagged VST’s 5.5% YTD rise.