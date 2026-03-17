Is Leidos Holdings Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Leidos Holdings Inc logo on smartphone-by Photo For Everything via Shutterstock

Reston, Virginia-based Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, engineering, civil, and health markets. With a market cap of $21.2 billion, the company provides scientific, engineering, systems integration, and technical services and solutions.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and LDOS perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the information technology services industry. LDOS’ strengths include diversification, strong brand equity, financial resilience, tech innovation, and robust supply chain. Its adaptive strategy keeps it ahead in government and enterprise markets.

Despite its notable strength, LDOS slipped 18.6% from its 52-week high of $205.77, achieved on Nov. 4, 2025. Over the past three months, LDOS stock declined 8.1%, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 1.5% decline during the same time frame.

Shares of LDOS fell 8.3% on a six-month basis, underperforming SPX’s six-month gains of 1.4%. However, in the longer term, the stock climbed 24.5% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming SPX’s 18.8% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, LDOS is trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early February.

On Feb. 17, LDOS shares closed down more than 8% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.76 beat Wall Street expectations of $2.57. The company’s revenue was $4.2 billion, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $4.3 billion. LDOS expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $12.05 to $12.45, and revenue in the range of $17.5 billion to $17.9 billion.

In the competitive arena of information technology services, CACI International Inc (CACI) has taken the lead over LDOS, showing resilience with a 62.2% uptick over the past 52 weeks and 23.2% gains over the past six months.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on LDOS’ prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 16 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $211.78 suggests a potential upside of 26.5% from current price levels.