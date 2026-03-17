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Corn Bouncing on Tuesday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Corn, unhusked - by MabelAmber via Pixabay
Corn, unhusked - by MabelAmber via Pixabay

Corn price action is up fractionally to 2 cents so far on Tuesday morning. Futures posted 12 to 13 1/4 cent losses in the nearbys on Monday. Preliminary open interest was down 23,389 contracts on Monday suggesting some longs liquidating, as May dropped 25,724 contracts, with December down 10,909. Pressure was from beans and crude oil slipping $4.49. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 13 cents to $4.11 1/2. 

Monday morning’s Export Inspections report showed 1.658 MMT (65.3 mbu) of corn shipped in the week of 3/12. That was 1.98% below the week prior but 8.95% above the same week last year. Mexico was the largest destination of 446,121 MT, with 281,957 MT shipped to Japan and 150,849 MT to Colombia. The marketing year total is now 42.869 MMT (1.688 bbu) of corn shipped since September 1, which is 39.16% above the same period last year. China was the sole destination for 127,639 MT of sorghum.

Ukraine’s economic ministry estimates the country will plant 4.42 million hectares (10.92 million acres) of corn this spring. Overall grain acreage is estimated at 6 million hectares (14.83 million acres), up 240,000 (593,000 acres) from last year.

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.54, down 13 1/4 cents, currently up 3/4 cent

Nearby Cash  was $4.11 1/2, down 13 cents,

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.65 3/4, down 12 1/2 cents, currently up 3/4 cent

Sep 26 Corn  closed at $4.67 1/4, down 12 cents, currently up 1 cent


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 431-4s -3-6 -0.86%
Corn
ZCN26 466-6 +1-0 +0.21%
Corn
ZCK26 455-0 +1-0 +0.22%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 4.1152 +0.0096 +0.23%
US Corn Price Idx

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