Is Teledyne Technologies Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Thousand Oaks, California-based Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. The company has a market capitalization of $29.9 billion and provides visible-spectrum sensors and digital cameras, as well as infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectral products, along with microelectromechanical systems and semiconductors.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “large-cap stocks.” Teledyne Technologies fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the scientific and technical instruments industry.

Despite its strength, TDY stock slipped 6.9% from its 52-week high of $693.38, reached on March 04. Yet, the stock is up 27.5% over the past three months, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 1.5% decline during the same time frame.

Moreover, TDY has rallied the broader market over the longer term. The stock surged 31.4% over the past 52 weeks, while SPX delivered 18.8% returns over the same time frame.

Meanwhile, TDY has been trading above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since January, signalling bullish momentum.

On Jan. 21, TDY shares rose 9.8% following the release of its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s net sales rose 7.3% from the prior year’s quarter to $1.6 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates, driven by growth in all its business segments, with its Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment showcasing an impressive 40% year-over-year growth in its sales. Moreover, the company’s adjusted EPS amounted to $6.30, also coming in on top of Wall Street's projections.

When stacked against its peer, Fortive Corporation (FTV), TDY has outperformed. Over the past year, FTV stock has declined 27.1%.

Wall Street is taking a cautiously optimistic stance on TDY. Among the 12 analysts covering the stock, the overall consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $689 suggests 6.7% rebound potential from current price levels.