Dollar Tree Stock: Is DLTR Underperforming the Consumer Staples Sector?

Chesapeake, Virginia-based Dollar Tree, Inc. ( DLTR ) is a value retailer that offers a dual-banner retail experience through its Dollar Tree and Family Dollar brands, providing a broad assortment of everyday general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. It has a market cap of $21.4 billion .

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and DLTR fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the discount stores industry. The company's core value proposition lies in its "extreme value" pricing model. It is focusing on optimizing its store footprint and enhancing its supply chain to better serve low-to middle-income households.

This discount stores operator has dipped 19.7% from its 52-week high of $142.40 , reached on Jan. 15. Shares of DLTR have declined 12.8% over the past three months, underperforming the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLP ) 7.2% rise during the same time frame.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of DLTR are down 7%, compared to XLP’s 9.4% increase. Nonetheless, in the longer term, DLTR has rallied 77.1% over the past 52 weeks, notably outpacing XLP’s 6.9% uptick over the same time frame.

To confirm its recent bearish trend, DLTR has been trading below its 50-day moving average since late February. However, it has remained above its 200-day moving average since mid-April 2025, with minor fluctuations.

DLTR shares rose 6.4% on Mar. 16, after its Q4 earnings release. This discount retailer posted an adjusted profit of $2.56 per share, which topped analyst estimates by 1.1%. The company also delivered a robust 5% year-over-year rise in same-store sales and a significant jump in its free cash flow margin, further bolstering investor confidence. Meanwhile, its revenue of $5.45 billion came in line with expectations.

DLTR has outperformed its rival, Walmart Inc. ( WMT ), which gained 47.6% over the past 52 weeks. However, it has lagged WMT’s 13.1% YTD rise.