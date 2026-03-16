Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Dollar Tree Stock: Is DLTR Underperforming the Consumer Staples Sector?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Dollar General Corp_ logo by- jetcityimage via iStock
Dollar General Corp_ logo by- jetcityimage via iStock

Chesapeake, Virginia-based Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) is a value retailer that offers a dual-banner retail experience through its Dollar Tree and Family Dollar brands, providing a broad assortment of everyday general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. It has a market cap of $21.4 billion

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and DLTR fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the discount stores industry. The company's core value proposition lies in its "extreme value" pricing model. It is focusing on optimizing its store footprint and enhancing its supply chain to better serve low-to middle-income households. 

This discount stores operator has dipped 19.7% from its 52-week high of $142.40, reached on Jan. 15. Shares of DLTR have declined 12.8% over the past three months, underperforming the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP7.2% rise during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com 

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of DLTR are down 7%, compared to XLP’s 9.4% increase. Nonetheless, in the longer term, DLTR has rallied 77.1% over the past 52 weeks, notably outpacing XLP’s 6.9% uptick over the same time frame. 

To confirm its recent bearish trend, DLTR has been trading below its 50-day moving average since late February. However, it has remained above its 200-day moving average since mid-April 2025, with minor fluctuations.

www.barchart.com 

DLTR shares rose 6.4% on Mar. 16, after its Q4 earnings release. This discount retailer posted an adjusted profit of $2.56 per share, which topped analyst estimates by 1.1%. The company also delivered a robust 5% year-over-year rise in same-store sales and a significant jump in its free cash flow margin, further bolstering investor confidence. Meanwhile, its revenue of $5.45 billion came in line with expectations. 

DLTR has outperformed its rival, Walmart Inc. (WMT), which gained 47.6% over the past 52 weeks. However, it has lagged WMT’s 13.1% YTD rise.  

Given DLTR’s recent underperformance, analysts remain cautious about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Hold” from the 27 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $123.78 suggests an 8.2% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
DLTR 114.36 +6.90 +6.42%
Dollar Tree Inc
XLP 84.98 +0.24 +0.28%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR
WMT 125.99 -0.53 -0.42%
Walmart Inc

Most Popular News

Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 1
Iran War, Fed Conundrum and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
Dividend Yield by Drozd Irina via Shutterstock 2
This Stock Has an 18%+ Annual Yield, Pays Monthly, and is Covered by Cash Flow
F1 race car by samuil0501 via Unsplash 3
What's Driving Grains Higher?
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Set to Open Higher as Bond Yields Fall, Fed Meeting and Middle East Conflict in Focus
Sunset over corn field by RitaE via Pixabay 5
Corn Falling Back on Monday AM Trade
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot