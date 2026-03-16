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Corn Facing Double Digit Losses on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pile of yellow corn by ivoris via iStock
Pile of yellow corn by ivoris via iStock

Corn futures are trading with 11 to 12 ¼ cent losses in the nearbys on Monday’s midday. Pressure is coming from beans and crude oil slipping $3.19. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 12 cents to $4.11 1/2. 

Monday morning’s Export Inspections report showed 1.658 MMT (65.3 mbu) of corn shipped in the week of 3/12. That was 1.98% below the week prior but 8.95% above the same week last year. Mexico was the largest destination of 446,121 MT, with 281,957 MT shipped to Japan and 150,849 MT to Colombia. The marketing year total is now 42.869 MMT (1.688 bbu) of corn shipped since September 1, which is 39.16% above the same period last year. China was the sole destination for 127,639 MT of sorghum.

The weekly Commitment of Traders report from CFTC showed a total of 140,297 contracts of futures and options added to the spec fund net long position in the week ending on March 10. That was the largest Tuesday/Tuesday bull move since May 2019 and took the net position to 193,271 contracts. Producer selling was noted, as commercials added 143,803 contracts to their net short to 477,414 contracts. 

AgRural estimate the Brazilian first corn crop at 50% harvested by Thursday, lagging the 72% pace last year. The second crop corn was at 91% planted, behind the 97% pace a year ago. 

May 26 Corn is at $4.55, down 12 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.11 1/2, down 12 cents,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.66 3/4, down 11 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 Corn is at $4.68, down 11 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 431-4s -3-6 -0.86%
Corn
ZCN26 465-6s -12-4 -2.61%
Corn
ZCK26 454-0s -13-2 -2.84%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 4.1050 -0.1305 -3.08%
US Corn Price Idx

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