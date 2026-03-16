Cocoa Prices Rebound as the Dollar Falters

May ICE NY cocoa (CCK26) today is up +116 (+3.52%), and May ICE London cocoa #7 (CAK26) is up +70 (+2.90%).

Cocoa prices recovered from early losses today and turned sharply higher, as a -0.50% fall in the dollar index ($DXY) sparked short covering in cocoa futures.

Cocoa prices initially moved lower today on reports from West African farmers that recent rains have boosted pod development in cocoa trees in the Ivory Coast and Ghana.

Ample supplies are also weighing on cocoa prices as ICE cocoa inventories rose to a 7-month high of 2,264,484 bags last Friday.

NY cocoa rallied to a 4-week high last Wednesday after a Reuters report last Tuesday said that local grinders bought more than 400,000 metric tons of Ivory Coast cocoa export contracts in the 10 days since purchases resumed for the mid-year crop. That suggested that new demand is emerging in the wake of recent cocoa price cuts. Last month, Ghana cut the official price it pays its cocoa farmers by nearly 30% for supplies for the 2025/26 growing season, and the Ivory Coast last Wednesday said it would cut cocoa farmer pay by 57% that would kick in for the mid-crop harvest that started in March. The Ivory Coast and Ghana produce more than half of the world's cocoa.

Cocoa prices have also seen some support since last week as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has boosted global shipping rates, insurance costs, and fuel prices, thereby raising cocoa importers' costs.

In addition, slowing cocoa deliveries to ports in the Ivory Coast is supportive of prices. Last Monday's cumulative data from the Ivory Coast showed that Ivory Coast farmers shipped 1.35 MMT of cocoa to ports in the current marketing year (October 1, 2025, through March 1, 2026), down -3.6% from 1.40 MMT in the same period a year ago.

Demand concerns have hammered cocoa prices as consumers continue to balk at the high price of chocolate. On January 28, Barry Callebaut AG, the world's largest bulk chocolate maker, reported a -22% decline in sales volume in its cocoa division for the quarter ending November 30, citing "negative market demand and a prioritization of volume toward higher-return segments within cocoa."

Grinding reports also showed weak demand. On January 15, the European Cocoa Association reported that Q4 European cocoa grindings fell -8.3% y/y to 304,470 MT, a bigger decline than expectations of -2.9% y/y and the lowest for a Q4 in 12 years. On December 16, the Cocoa Association of Asia reported that Q4 Asian cocoa grindings fell -4.8% y/y to 197,022 MT. Also, the National Confectioners Association reported Q4 North American cocoa grindings rose only +0.3% y/y to 103,117 MT.

Also undercutting cocoa prices are higher exports from Nigeria, the world's fifth-largest cocoa producer. On February 17, Bloomberg reported that Nigerian Dec cocoa exports rose +17% y/y to 54,799 MT. Nigeria's Cocoa Association projects that Nigerian cocoa production in 2025/26 will fall by -11% y/y to 305,000 MT, from a projected 344,000 MT for the 2024/25 crop year.

On the bullish side, the Ivory Coast said its cocoa production in 2025/26 would fall -10.8% y/y to 1.65 MMT from 1.85 MMT in 2024/25. On February 10, Rabobank cut its 2025/26 global cocoa surplus estimate to 250,000 MT from a November forecast of 328,000 MT.

As a bearish factor, the International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) on March 2 raised its global 2024/25 cocoa surplus estimate to 75,000 MT from 49,000 MT in November, which was the first surplus in four years. ICCO estimated that global cocoa production in 2024/25 climbed by +8.4% y/y to 4.7 MMT. Looking ahead, StoneX on January 29 forecasted a global cocoa surplus of 287,000 MT in the 2025/26 season and a 267,000 MT surplus for 2026/27.

