Take-Two Interactive Stock: Is TTWO Underperforming the Communication Sector?

New York-based Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company has a market capitalization of $38.6 billion and develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “large-cap stocks.” Take-Two sits comfortably there, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its scale, dominance, and staying power.

The stock touched its 52-week high of $264.79 on Oct. 15, 2025, and is down 21.2% from that peak. Over the past three months, the stock declined 13.6%, underperforming the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLC) 1.8% decline during the same time frame.

Zooming out, the dynamic stays the same over the longer period. Over the past 52 weeks, the gaming company’s shares surged 2.4%, underperforming XLC, which rose 20.7% over the same time frame.

TTWO has been trading below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since January, showcasing bearish momentum.

On Feb. 2, TTWO stock slid 4.4% following the release of its Q3 2026 earnings. The company’s net revenues increased 24.9% year over year (YoY) to $1.7 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. However, the company’s loss per share for the quarter came in at $0.50. Moreover, despite posting a rosy outlook for its revenue for the upcoming quarter, the company’s full-year EBITDA guidance fell significantly short of expectations, leading to a loss in investor confidence.

When compared to its peer, Electronic Arts Inc. (EA), TTWO has underperformed. EA has surged 44.7% over the past 52 weeks, rallying TTWO stock.

Despite that, Wall Street analysts are highly optimistic about TTWO. Among the 29 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” Its mean price target of $276.86 suggests 32.7% upside potential from current price levels.