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Take-Two Interactive Stock: Is TTWO Underperforming the Communication Sector?

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc_ game controller by- Sergei Elagin via Shutterstock
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc_ game controller by- Sergei Elagin via Shutterstock

New York-based Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company has a market capitalization of $38.6 billion and develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises. 

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “large-cap stocks.” Take-Two sits comfortably there, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its scale, dominance, and staying power.

The stock touched its 52-week high of $264.79 on Oct. 15, 2025, and is down 21.2% from that peak. Over the past three months, the stock declined 13.6%, underperforming the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLC) 1.8% decline during the same time frame.

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Zooming out, the dynamic stays the same over the longer period. Over the past 52 weeks, the gaming company’s shares surged 2.4%, underperforming XLC, which rose 20.7% over the same time frame.

TTWO has been trading below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since January, showcasing bearish momentum.

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On Feb. 2, TTWO stock slid 4.4% following the release of its Q3 2026 earnings. The company’s net revenues increased 24.9% year over year (YoY) to $1.7 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. However, the company’s loss per share for the quarter came in at $0.50. Moreover, despite posting a rosy outlook for its revenue for the upcoming quarter, the company’s full-year EBITDA guidance fell significantly short of expectations, leading to a loss in investor confidence.

When compared to its peer, Electronic Arts Inc. (EA), TTWO has underperformed. EA has surged 44.7% over the past 52 weeks, rallying TTWO stock.

Despite that, Wall Street analysts are highly optimistic about TTWO. Among the 29 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” Its mean price target of $276.86 suggests 32.7% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
EA 199.82 +0.58 +0.29%
Electronic Arts Inc
XLC 115.07 +0.62 +0.54%
S&P 500 Communication Sector SPDR
TTWO 209.47 +0.89 +0.43%
Take-Two Interactive

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