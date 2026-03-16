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Is Live Nation Entertainment Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Live Nation Entertainment Inc phone and laptop by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Live Nation Entertainment Inc phone and laptop by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $36.2 billion, Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) is a global live entertainment company, operating across concerts, ticketing, and sponsorship & advertising segments. The company promotes live music events, manages and operates venues, produces music festivals, and provides services to artists while also running ticketing platforms such as Ticketmaster and its own websites. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered "large-cap" stocks, and Live Nation Entertainment fits this criterion perfectly. It generates revenue through sponsorships, advertising, and branded events distributed across its network of venues, events, and digital platforms.

Shares of the Beverly Hills, California-based company have declined 10.5% from its 52-week high of $175.25. LYV stock has risen 7.6% over the past three months, surpassing the Dow Jones Industrials Average's ($DOWI) 3.9% decrease over the same time frame. 

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LYV stock is up 8.1% on a YTD basis, outpacing the Dow Jones’ 3.1% decline. In the longer term, shares of Live Nation Entertainment have surged 33% over the past 52 weeks, compared to DOWI’s 14.1% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since late December 2025. 

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Shares of Live Nation Entertainment rose 3.3% following its strong 2025 results on Feb. 19. The company posted record revenue of $25.2 billion (up 9% year-over-year) and operating income of $1.3 billion (up 52%), with adjusted operating income (AOI) reaching $2.4 billion (up 10%), while concert attendance increased 5% to 159 million fans. Investor confidence was further boosted by strong early 2026 demand, including 67 million tickets already sold (double-digit growth), over 80% of large-venue shows booked, and $4 billion in deferred revenue (up 21%).

In comparison, rival Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) has lagged behind LYV stock. Shares of Netflix have gained 1.7% on a YTD basis and 3.9% over the past 52 weeks. 

Due to the stock’s outperformance, analysts remain strongly optimistic on Live Nation Entertainment. LYV stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from 23 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $186.28 is a premium of 19.4% to current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NFLX 95.70 +0.39 +0.41%
Netflix Inc
LYV 156.69 +2.72 +1.77%
Live Nation Entertainment
$DOWI 47,124.60 +566.13 +1.22%
Dow Jones Industrial Average

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