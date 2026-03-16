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Is Iron Mountain Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Anushka Dutta - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Iron Mountain Inc_ logo and chart-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Iron Mountain Inc_ logo and chart-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM), headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in information management services. It provides secure storage, records management, data protection, and shredding solutions for physical and digital assets across global locations. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, making it a “large-cap” stock. 

Iron Mountain’s shares reached a 52-week high of $115.24 on Feb. 25, but are down 7.3% from that level. It is having a fine time on Wall Street, as storage rentals, records management, and data centers show growth. Over the past three months, the stock has gained 28.2%. On the other hand, the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) is down by a modest 2.9% over the past three months. Therefore, IRM has been the clear outperformer over this period.

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Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has gained 25.6%, while the S&P 500 index is up 20.1%. IRM’s stock is up 10.5% over the past six months, while the broader index is up marginally. The company’s shares have been trading above its 200-day moving average since early February and higher than its 50-day moving average since early January. 

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On Feb. 12, Iron Mountain reported its fourth-quarter results for fiscal 2025. As the results topped Wall Street estimates, the stock gained 5.8% intraday on the same day. The company’s revenues increased 17% year-over-year (YOY) to $1.84 billion, driven by storage rental revenues, which grew 13% YOY to $1.06 billion, and service revenues, which increased 22% YOY to $782 million. Its AFFO per share increased 16% annually to $1.44. 

Wall Street analysts have a positive view about Iron Mountain’s bottom-line trajectory. For the current quarter, its profit is expected to grow by 188.4% YOY to $1.24 per share. For fiscal 2026, the company’s bottom line is projected to increase by 145.3% annually to $5.20 per share, followed by a 10.4% increase to $5.74 per share in fiscal 2027. 

We compare Iron Mountain’s performance with that of another specialty REIT stock, Crown Castle Inc. (CCI), which is down 8% over the past 52 weeks, 8.3% over the past six months, and 3.8% over the past three months. Therefore, IRM has been the clear outperformer over these periods.

Wall Street analysts are strongly bullish on Iron Mountain’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the 12 analysts covering it. The mean price target of $122.82 implies a 15% upside from current levels. The Street-high price target of $140 indicates a 31% upside.


On the date of publication, Anushka Dutta did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
IRM 107.47 +1.49 +1.41%
Iron Mountain Inc
$SPX 6,716.28 +84.09 +1.27%
S&P 500 Index
CCI 88.14 +0.67 +0.77%
Crown Castle Inc

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