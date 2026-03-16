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Is PPL Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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PPL Corp website on phone and logo-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
PPL Corp website on phone and logo-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $28.9 billion, PPL Corporation (PPL) provides electricity and natural gas to about 3.6 million customers across several states. The company operates through three regulated segments: Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered "large-cap" stocks, and PPL fits this criterion perfectly. It generates and distributes electricity from sources such as coal, natural gas, hydro, and solar power while also supplying natural gas in selected regions.

Shares of the Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company have fallen 1.5% from its 52-week high of $39.08. Over the past three months, its shares have increased 13.3%, outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 2.9% drop during the same period.

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PPL stock is up nearly 10% on a YTD basis, outpacing SPX's 3.1% decline. However, shares of PPL have returned 12.8% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the 20.1% return of the SPX over the same time frame.

Yet, the stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early January.

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PPL Corporation reported strong 2025 results on Feb. 20, with reported earnings of $1.18 billion ($1.59 per share) compared with $888 million ($1.20 per share) in 2024. The company also issued a 2026 EPS forecast of $1.90 - $1.98 (midpoint $1.94), implying about 7.2% growth from 2025, and extended its 6% - 8% annual EPS growth target through at least 2029. Additionally, PPL announced a $23 billion infrastructure investment plan for 2026 - 2029. However, the stock fell 1.3% on that day.

In comparison, PPL stock has lagged behind its rival, NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE). NEE stock has soared 15.6% YTD and 27.6% over the past 52 weeks.

Due to the stock’s outperformance relative to the S&P 500 on a YTD basis, analysts remain strongly optimistic about its prospects. PPL stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from 16 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $41 suggests a premium of 6.5% to current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,716.74 +84.55 +1.27%
S&P 500 Index
PPL 38.83 +0.32 +0.83%
PPL Corp
NEE 93.08 +0.30 +0.32%
Nextera Energy

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