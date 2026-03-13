IonQ Just Secured a Deal with the University of Cambridge. Should You Buy the Quantum Computing Stock Here?

Artificial intelligence (AI) may currently be stealing the spotlight as one of the most transformative technologies of our time, but the pace of innovation in the tech world shows no signs of slowing. In fact, the next groundbreaking leap could already be on the horizon. Many experts believe quantum computing could represent the next major technological revolution, with the potential to reshape industries and unlock solutions to problems that today’s computers simply cannot handle.

Quantum computing holds the promise of building supercomputers that are exponentially more powerful than today’s most advanced systems. Such computing power could transform fields like drug discovery and aerospace by enabling researchers to solve incredibly complex problems that are currently considered nearly impossible. Among the companies pushing the boundaries of this emerging technology is IonQ (IONQ), which continues to make waves in the rapidly evolving quantum computing space.

On March 11, IonQ announced a significant collaboration with the University of Cambridge to establish the IonQ Quantum Innovation Center. As part of the agreement, the university will deploy IonQ’s 256-qubit quantum system on its campus, while gaining access to IonQ’s quantum cloud platform to support research and development initiatives in quantum computing. The partnership will also include a shared licensing agreement covering innovation and intellectual property, strengthening collaboration between academia and industry.

According to IonQ Chairman and CEO Niccolo de Masi, the agreement represents a significant milestone for the company’s global expansion and research ambitions. The CEO highlighted that the historic collaboration with Cambridge deepens IonQ’s commitment to the United Kingdom while accelerating its technology platform through cutting-edge research at one of the world’s most renowned physics institutions.

So, with IonQ continuing to expand its footprint in the rapidly evolving quantum computing landscape, is now the right time to grab this stock?

About IonQ Stock

Founded in 2015, Maryland-based IonQ grew out of more than three decades of academic research and foundational breakthroughs in trapped-ion quantum computing. The company’s early technology was built on innovations licensed from the University of Maryland and Duke University, two institutions that played a key role in advancing this approach to quantum computing. Backed early on by global venture capital firm New Enterprise Associates, IonQ was created with the aim of moving trapped-ion quantum technology beyond academic laboratories and into real-world applications.

Since then, the company has expanded its presence in the quantum technology ecosystem, forming partnerships with academic institutions, industry players, and federal agencies. IonQ continues to pursue an ambitious technology roadmap as it works to advance the development of quantum computing, networking, and sensing technologies. The company is working toward building increasingly powerful quantum systems, with a long-term vision of reaching 2 million qubits by 2030.

Such systems could potentially support advances in areas such as drug discovery, materials science, financial modeling, logistics, cybersecurity, and defense, where complex computational problems often exceed the capabilities of classical computers. Beyond computing, IonQ is developing technologies related to quantum networking, sensing, security, and space-based infrastructure, areas that could contribute to the broader development of a future quantum internet.

With a market capitalization of roughly $12.1 billion, IonQ’s stock has experienced a turbulent start to 2026. Shares have faced pressure from a mix of factors, including a broader pullback across the technology sector, growing investor concerns over the company’s widening losses despite strong revenue growth, fears of potential share dilution, and intensifying competition in the quantum computing space.

As a result, the stock has fallen nearly 25.95% so far in 2026, significantly underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which has slipped only 2.93% year-to-date (YTD). However, the longer-term performance still tells a more encouraging story. Over the past 12 months, IonQ shares have climbed about 55.47%, comfortably outpacing the broader index’s 20.35% gain during the same period.

Inside IonQ's Q4 Earnings Results

IonQ unveiled its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results on Feb. 25, and management described the moment as a historic “inflection point” for both the company and the broader quantum computing industry. The numbers certainly backed up that claim. IonQ reported $61.9 million in fourth-quarter revenue, representing a stunning 429% jump from the same period a year earlier and easily beating Wall Street’s expectation of $40.4 million.

The strong finish helped lift full-year revenue to $130 million, allowing IonQ to achieve a major milestone, becoming the first pure-play quantum computing company to surpass $100 million in annual GAAP revenue. Still, while revenue growth was impressive, the bottom line told a more complex story. IonQ reported adjusted loss of $0.20 per share, compared with a $0.15 loss per share in the year-ago quarter.

Interestingly, the company also recorded a striking GAAP net income of $753.7 million for the quarter. However, most of that figure came from a nearly $950 million non-cash gain tied to changes in the fair value of warrant liabilities, rather than operational profitability. At the same time, adjusted EBITDA showed a loss of $67.4 million, highlighting that although revenue is scaling rapidly, the path toward consistent operating profitability is still evolving.

Further, management shed light on IonQ’s business development. Of the $130 million in revenue generated in 2025, more than 60% came from commercial customers, signaling growing interest from the private sector in quantum computing solutions. International markets accounted for over 30% of revenue, reflecting the increasingly global demand for IonQ’s technology.

Notably, the company reported nearly 80% year-over-year (YOY) organic growth in 2025, and management expects organic growth to accelerate further in 2026. Financially, IonQ remains well-funded to pursue its ambitious roadmap. The company ended 2025 with $3.3 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and investments as of Dec. 31, 2025, providing substantial resources to support continued technology development and commercialization.

Looking ahead, IonQ expects full-year 2026 revenue to range between $225 million and $245 million, with first-quarter revenue projected between $48 million and $51 million. At the same time, the company anticipates an adjusted EBITDA loss of between $330 million and $310 million for 2026, reflecting continued investment as it works to scale its quantum computing platform and expand its commercial reach.

How Are Analysts Viewing IonQ Stock?

Wall Street’s outlook on IonQ remains broadly upbeat. The stock currently holds a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, reflecting continued confidence among analysts despite recent volatility. Among the 13 analysts covering the company, eight rate the stock a “Strong Buy,” one recommends a “Moderate Buy,” while the remaining four suggest “Hold.”

Additionally, price targets point to significant upside potential. The average target price of $67 suggests the stock could climb about 102.8% from current levels, while the Street-high target of $100 indicates the possibility of a massive 202.7% rally if IonQ continues to gain momentum in the quantum computing race.