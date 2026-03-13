Is DTE Energy Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Valued at a market cap of $30.4 billion, DTE Energy Company (DTE) is a diversified energy provider, involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. Beyond its core regulated utilities, this Detroit, Michigan-based company also focuses on renewable energy projects, industrial services, and energy marketing and trading.
Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and DTE fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the utilities - regulated electric industry. The company is increasingly prioritizing a transition toward cleaner energy generation, aiming for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 through the phased retirement of coal plants and the expansion of wind, solar, and nuclear power capabilities.
This utility company is currently trading 4.5% below its 52-week high of $154.63, reached on Feb. 17. Shares of DTE have soared 13.7% over the past three months, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 2.3% drop during the same time frame.
Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of DTE are up 14.5%, compared to SPX’s 2.5% fall. However, in the longer term, DTE has gained 12.4% over the past 52 weeks, trailing SPX’s 19.2% uptick over the same time frame.
To confirm its recent bullish trend, DTE has been trading above its 200-day moving average since early February, and has remained above its 50-day moving average since mid-January.
On Feb. 17, DTE shares plunged marginally after its Q4 earnings release. The company’s operating earnings per share of $1.65 increased 9.3% year-over-year and came in 8.6% ahead of analyst estimates. DTE also highlighted that it made record capital investments of more than $4.3 billion in 2025, aimed at improving the reliability of its utility infrastructure and expanding cleaner energy generation for customers. However, operating earnings from its non-utility segment fell 28.2% year over year to $84 million, which may have unsettled investors and weighed on the stock’s reaction.
DTE has underperformed its rival, NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE), which soared 25.8% over the past 52 weeks. However, it has slightly outpaced NEE’s 14.3% YTD rise.
Looking at DTE’s recent outperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 17 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $152.35 suggests a 3.2% premium to its current price levels.
On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.