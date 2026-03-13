Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is DTE Energy Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
DTE Energy Co_ logo and phone with chart-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock
DTE Energy Co_ logo and phone with chart-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $30.4 billion, DTE Energy Company (DTE) is a diversified energy provider, involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. Beyond its core regulated utilities, this Detroit, Michigan-based company also focuses on renewable energy projects, industrial services, and energy marketing and trading. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and DTE fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the utilities - regulated electric industry. The company is increasingly prioritizing a transition toward cleaner energy generation, aiming for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 through the phased retirement of coal plants and the expansion of wind, solar, and nuclear power capabilities.

This utility company is currently trading 4.5% below its 52-week high of $154.63, reached on Feb. 17. Shares of DTE have soared 13.7% over the past three months, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX2.3% drop during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

 Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of DTE are up 14.5%, compared to SPX’s 2.5% fall. However, in the longer term, DTE has gained 12.4% over the past 52 weeks, trailing SPX’s 19.2% uptick over the same time frame. 

To confirm its recent bullish trend, DTE has been trading above its 200-day moving average since early February, and has remained above its 50-day moving average since mid-January. 

www.barchart.com 

On Feb. 17, DTE shares plunged marginally after its Q4 earnings release. The company’s operating earnings per share of $1.65 increased 9.3% year-over-year and came in 8.6% ahead of analyst estimates. DTE also highlighted that it made record capital investments of more than $4.3 billion in 2025, aimed at improving the reliability of its utility infrastructure and expanding cleaner energy generation for customers. However, operating earnings from its non-utility segment fell 28.2% year over year to $84 million, which may have unsettled investors and weighed on the stock’s reaction.

DTE has underperformed its rival, NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE), which soared 25.8% over the past 52 weeks. However, it has slightly outpaced NEE’s 14.3% YTD rise.  

Looking at DTE’s recent outperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 17 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $152.35 suggests a 3.2% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
DTE 147.64 +1.12 +0.76%
Dte Energy Company
$SPX 6,672.62 -103.18 -1.52%
S&P 500 Index
NEE 91.73 +0.07 +0.08%
Nextera Energy

Most Popular News

Silver bars stacked by Walter Freudling via Pixabay 1
History Tells Us That Silver Prices Could Plunge Much, Much Farther Despite U.S.-Iran Conflict
Words options trading written on a book by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 2
How to Create a 24% Synthetic Dividend on Intel (INTC) Stock Using Options
A SoFi logo on an office building by Tada Images via Shutterstock 3
SoFi Stock Outlook: Can SoFi Technologies Recover After a 30% Drop?
Starbucks Corp_ logo by- eyewave via iStock 4
Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz Announces Move to Miami Same Day as Washington Passes New Millionaires Tax
The sign for Marvell Technology out front of a corporate office by Valeriya Zankovych via Shutterstock 5
Marvell Technology's Strong Outlook Provokes Huge Unusual Options Trading
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot