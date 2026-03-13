Is DTE Energy Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Valued at a market cap of $30.4 billion , DTE Energy Company ( DTE ) is a diversified energy provider, involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. Beyond its core regulated utilities, this Detroit, Michigan-based company also focuses on renewable energy projects, industrial services, and energy marketing and trading.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and DTE fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the utilities - regulated electric industry. The company is increasingly prioritizing a transition toward cleaner energy generation, aiming for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 through the phased retirement of coal plants and the expansion of wind, solar, and nuclear power capabilities.

This utility company is currently trading 4.5% below its 52-week high of $154.63 , reached on Feb. 17. Shares of DTE have soared 13.7% over the past three months, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 2.3% drop during the same time frame.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of DTE are up 14.5%, compared to SPX’s 2.5% fall. However, in the longer term, DTE has gained 12.4% over the past 52 weeks, trailing SPX’s 19.2% uptick over the same time frame.

To confirm its recent bullish trend, DTE has been trading above its 200-day moving average since early February, and has remained above its 50-day moving average since mid-January.

On Feb. 17, DTE shares plunged marginally after its Q4 earnings release. The company’s operating earnings per share of $1.65 increased 9.3% year-over-year and came in 8.6% ahead of analyst estimates . DTE also highlighted that it made record capital investments of more than $4.3 billion in 2025, aimed at improving the reliability of its utility infrastructure and expanding cleaner energy generation for customers. However, operating earnings from its non-utility segment fell 28.2% year over year to $84 million, which may have unsettled investors and weighed on the stock’s reaction.

DTE has underperformed its rival, NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE ), which soared 25.8% over the past 52 weeks. However, it has slightly outpaced NEE’s 14.3% YTD rise.