Corn Closes with Thursday Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Spring filed with sprouts of corn via Shutterstock
Spring filed with sprouts of corn via Shutterstock

Corn futures closed the Thursday session with contracts fractionally to 4 cents higher across the board. March expires on Friday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 2 1/4 cents to $4.19 ¾. Crude oil was up another $9.15 on Thursday to add to some spillover support.

Export Sales data from this morning showed 1.53 MMT of old crop corn sold in the week ending on March 5. That was down from last week, but 58.2% larger than the same week last year. Japan was the top buyer of 670,000 MT, with 367,600 MT sold to Mexico and 209,100 MT to South Korea. New crop sales were just 500 MT.

Census data showed 6.61 MMT (260.1 mbu) of corn shipped in January, which was a record for the month. Distillers were the highest in 4 years for January at 1.01 MMT. Ethanol shipments were 212.07 million gallons a record.

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.48 1/4, up 4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $4.19 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.62 1/2, up 2 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.74, up 2 cents,


Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 431-4s -3-6 -0.86%
Corn
ZCK26 462-4s +2-2 +0.49%
Corn
ZCH26 448-2s +4-0 +0.90%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 4.1891 +0.0223 +0.54%
US Corn Price Idx

