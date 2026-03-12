How Is Archer-Daniels-Midland's Stock Performance Compared to Other Agribusiness Stocks?

Valued at a market cap of $34.1 billion , Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ( ADM ) is an agriculture company that provides human and animal nutrition ingredients and solutions. The Chicago, Illinois-based company specializes in the origination, transportation, and processing of agricultural commodities into vital ingredients for food, beverages, animal feed, and industrial applications.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and ADM fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the farm products industry. The company serves as a critical connector between farmers and global markets, increasingly focusing its strategy on sustainable agriculture, human and animal nutrition, and innovative bio-based solutions to meet the needs of a growing global population.

This agricultural company has reached its 52-week high of $73.72 in the last trading session. Shares of ADM have rallied 22% over the past three months, outperforming the VanEck Agribusiness ETF’s ( MOO ) 14.1% rise during the same time frame.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of ADM are up 27.3%, compared to MOO’s 16.7% return. In the longer term, ADM has soared 55.5% over the past 52 weeks, considerably outpacing MOO’s 25.9% uptick over the same time frame.

To confirm its bullish trend, ADM has been trading above its 200-day moving average since mid-June and has remained above its 50-day moving average since early January.

On Mar. 12, ADM announced a new initiative in collaboration with American Farmland Trust to work with hundreds of farmers across Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, and Missouri. The $500,000 investment from ADM Cares is part of the company’s Farm Forward Initiative, a long-term effort to support American farmers and enhance agricultural resilience amid a rapidly evolving agricultural landscape.

ADM has underperformed its rival, Bunge Global SA ( BG ), which surged 72.3% over the past 52 weeks and 41.4% on a YTD basis.