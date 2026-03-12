How Is Archer-Daniels-Midland's Stock Performance Compared to Other Agribusiness Stocks?

Valued at a market cap of $34.1 billion, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) is an agriculture company that provides human and animal nutrition ingredients and solutions. The Chicago, Illinois-based company specializes in the origination, transportation, and processing of agricultural commodities into vital ingredients for food, beverages, animal feed, and industrial applications.
Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and ADM fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the farm products industry. The company serves as a critical connector between farmers and global markets, increasingly focusing its strategy on sustainable agriculture, human and animal nutrition, and innovative bio-based solutions to meet the needs of a growing global population.
This agricultural company has reached its 52-week high of $73.72 in the last trading session. Shares of ADM have rallied 22% over the past three months, outperforming the VanEck Agribusiness ETF’s (MOO) 14.1% rise during the same time frame.
Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of ADM are up 27.3%, compared to MOO’s 16.7% return. In the longer term, ADM has soared 55.5% over the past 52 weeks, considerably outpacing MOO’s 25.9% uptick over the same time frame.
To confirm its bullish trend, ADM has been trading above its 200-day moving average since mid-June and has remained above its 50-day moving average since early January.
On Mar. 12, ADM announced a new initiative in collaboration with American Farmland Trust to work with hundreds of farmers across Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, and Missouri. The $500,000 investment from ADM Cares is part of the company’s Farm Forward Initiative, a long-term effort to support American farmers and enhance agricultural resilience amid a rapidly evolving agricultural landscape.
ADM has underperformed its rival, Bunge Global SA (BG), which surged 72.3% over the past 52 weeks and 41.4% on a YTD basis.
Despite ADM’s recent outperformance, analysts remain cautious about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Hold” from the 11 analysts covering it. As of writing, the company is trading above both its mean price target of $60.50 and Street-high price target of $70.
On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.