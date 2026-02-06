Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Sysco Stock?

Sysco Corporation (SYY), headquartered in Houston, Texas, markets and distributes various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. Valued at $40.5 billion by market cap, the company also distributes personal care guest amenities, housekeeping supplies, room accessories, and textiles to the lodging industry.

Shares of this food service giant have outperformed the broader market over the past year. SYY has gained 18.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 12.2%. In 2026, SYY’s stock rose 14.8%, surpassing the SPX’s marginal rise on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, SYY’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the Invesco Food & Beverage ETF’s (PBJ). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 4.7% over the past year. Moreover, SYY’s returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 10.6% gains over the same time frame.

On Jan. 27, SYY shares closed up by 11% after reporting its Q2 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.99 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $0.98. The company’s revenue was $20.76 billion, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $20.80 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in June, analysts expect SYY’s EPS to grow 2.9% to $4.59 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 17 analysts covering SYY stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 10 “Strong Buy” ratings, and seven “Holds.”

This configuration is less bullish than three months ago, with 11 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Jan. 29, Guggenheim kept a “Buy” rating on SYY and raised the price target to $91, implying a potential upside of 7.5% from current levels.

The mean price target of $91.07 represents a 7.6% premium to SYY’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $102 suggests an upside potential of 20.5%.