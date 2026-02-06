Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Sysco Stock?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Sysco Corp_ delivery- by Sundry Photography via iStock
Sysco Corp_ delivery- by Sundry Photography via iStock

Sysco Corporation (SYY), headquartered in Houston, Texas, markets and distributes various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. Valued at $40.5 billion by market cap, the company also distributes personal care guest amenities, housekeeping supplies, room accessories, and textiles to the lodging industry. 

Shares of this food service giant have outperformed the broader market over the past year. SYY has gained 18.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 12.2%. In 2026, SYY’s stock rose 14.8%, surpassing the SPX’s marginal rise on a YTD basis. 

Zooming in further, SYY’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the Invesco Food & Beverage ETF’s (PBJ). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 4.7% over the past year. Moreover, SYY’s returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 10.6% gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 27, SYY shares closed up by 11% after reporting its Q2 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.99 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $0.98. The company’s revenue was $20.76 billion, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $20.80 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in June, analysts expect SYY’s EPS to grow 2.9% to $4.59 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion. 

Among the 17 analysts covering SYY stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 10 “Strong Buy” ratings, and seven “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is less bullish than three months ago, with 11 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Jan. 29, Guggenheim kept a “Buy” rating on SYY and raised the price target to $91, implying a potential upside of 7.5% from current levels.

The mean price target of $91.07 represents a 7.6% premium to SYY’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $102 suggests an upside potential of 20.5%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SYY 84.66 +0.04 +0.05%
Sysco Corp
$SPX 6,798.40 -84.32 -1.23%
S&P 500 Index
PBJ 49.54 +0.18 +0.36%
Dynamic Food & Beverage Invesco ETF

Most Popular News

Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 1
30,000 Layoffs Could Soon Hit at Oracle. What Does That Mean for ORCL Stock?
Silver bullion by SonerCdem via iStock 2
Bank of America Predicted Silver Prices Could Hit $309 in 2026. Is That Still in Play?
Cup of roasted coffee beans on pile by Negative-Space via Pixabay 3
Why Are Coffee Prices Falling, and How Much Lower Will They Go?
Tesla Inc tesla by- Iv-olga via Shutterstock 4
Waymo Raises Another Red Flag for Tesla. Should You Sell TSLA Stock in February 2026?
Microsoft sign at the headquarters by VDB Photos via Shutterstock 5
Microsoft Just Showed Why It’s Still a Must-Own Stock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot