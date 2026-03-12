Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Dear EchoStar Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for March 23

Anushka Mukherji - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Businessman trading stock market on teblet screen by Nespix via iStock
Businessman trading stock market on teblet screen by Nespix via iStock

Satellite service provider EchoStar (SATS) has delivered a powerful run over the past year, largely fueled by the sale of valuable spectrum licenses to AT&T (T) and Elon Musk’s SpaceX. The deals injected significant liquidity into the company, addressing long-standing concerns regarding its debt obligations, strengthening EchoStar's financial position and reviving investor confidence in SATS stock. 

With its balance sheet now bolstered, EchoStar appears to be entering a new phase of momentum, and another major catalyst may soon push shares even higher. That catalyst emerged recently when the S&P Dow Jones Indices announced a sweeping overhaul of its benchmark indices. As part of the reshuffle, EchoStar is set to officially join the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) prior to the opening of trading on Monday, March 23, marking a significant milestone for the satellite services provider. 

The inclusion could have immediate market implications. Since the S&P 500 is one of the most widely followed and popular benchmarks for U.S. large-cap stocks, investors expect the move to trigger billions of dollars in passive fund inflows as institutional managers rebalance their portfolios to mirror the updated index composition. This could trigger substantial demand for EchoStar shares. So, as EchoStar prepares to enter this elite index, here’s a closer look at SATS stock.

About EchoStar Stock

Based in Englewood, Colorado, EchoStar operates across satellite communications, wireless services, and digital media, providing connectivity and technology solutions to consumers, businesses, network operators, and government customers worldwide. The company’s portfolio includes well-known brands such as EchoStar, Boost Mobile, Sling TV, DISH TV, Hughes, and HughesNet. Internationally, EchoStar conducts its European operations through EchoStar Mobile Limited, while its presence in Australia operates under EchoStar Global Australia. 

With a market capitalization of roughly $32.3 billion, EchoStar stock has been one of the market’s standout performers. Although shares have slipped slightly in 2026, largely in line with the S&P 500, the company’s 2025 performance was remarkable. Over the past year, SATS stock has surged an impressive 316%, vastly outperforming the S&P 500’s 20% gain over the same period.

www.barchart.com

EchoStar’s Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EchoStar’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results, reported on March 2, painted a somewhat mixed picture for the satellite communications provider. The company posted revenue of $3.8 billion, slightly ahead of analyst expectations of $3.74 billion. However, the figure still marked a 4% decline year-over-year (YOY), signaling ongoing pressure on the company’s legacy businesses. 

The modest revenue beat was overshadowed by a GAAP net loss of $1.2 billion for the quarter, a sharp reversal from the $335 million profit reported in the same period last year, as EchoStar continued to navigate significant restructuring and strategic shifts. EchoStar’s pay-TV segment remained under notable pressure during the quarter. 

The company lost approximately 168,000 subscribers, leaving it with about 7 million total pay-TV customers, including 5.02 million DISH TV subscribers and 1.98 million Sling TV users. The decline reflects the broader industry trend of viewers moving away from traditional satellite television in favor of streaming and digital entertainment platforms.

The company’s wireless and broadband businesses also experienced mixed momentum. Retail wireless subscribers declined by roughly 9,000 during the quarter, bringing the total subscriber base to 7.51 million customers. Meanwhile, the broadband segment shed around 44,000 subscribers, ending the quarter with 739,000 broadband users, highlighting the intense competition in the connectivity and telecom markets.

Looking at the full-year 2025 performance, EchoStar generated total revenue of about $15 billion, down from $15.83 billion in 2024. The company reported a net loss of $14.5 billion for the year, largely driven by approximately $17.6 billion in non-cash impairment charges and related expenses tied to strategic changes in its wireless network and spectrum assets, as EchoStar continues to reshape its long-term business strategy.

How Are Investors Viewing EchoStar Stock?

Ahead of its upcoming inclusion in the S&P 500 later this month, Wall Street sentiment toward EchoStar remains broadly positive. SATS stock currently holds a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. Of the nine analysts covering the company, three rate it a “Strong Buy,” one recommends a “Moderate Buy,” and the remaining five maintain a “Hold” rating.

Analysts also see room for further gains. The average price target of $120.57 points to potential upside of 11%, while the Street-high target of $147 suggests the stock could rally as much as 36% from current levels.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Anushka Mukherji did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
T 27.26 +0.10 +0.37%
AT&T Inc
$SPX 6,700.08 -75.72 -1.12%
S&P 500 Index
SATS 109.21 -2.97 -2.65%
Echostar Corp

Most Popular News

Words options trading written on a book by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 1
How to Create a 24% Synthetic Dividend on Intel (INTC) Stock Using Options
Silver bars stacked by Walter Freudling via Pixabay 2
History Tells Us That Silver Prices Could Plunge Much, Much Farther Despite U.S.-Iran Conflict
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 3
S&P Futures Waver as Middle East Conflict Uncertainty Persists, U.S. Inflation Data in Focus
Starbucks Corp_ logo by- eyewave via iStock 4
Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz Announces Move to Miami Same Day as Washington Passes New Millionaires Tax
The sign for Marvell Technology out front of a corporate office by Valeriya Zankovych via Shutterstock 5
Marvell Technology's Strong Outlook Provokes Huge Unusual Options Trading
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot