Devon Energy Stock: Is DVN Underperforming the Energy Sector?

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma-based Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is an independent energy company that explores, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It is valued at a market cap of $28.1 billion.
Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and DVN fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the oil & gas E&P industry. The company’s financial strategy is underpinned by a high-quality asset base primarily located in the Delaware Basin, where it utilizes long-lateral drilling and AI-driven predictive analytics to maximize recovery rates and reduce operational costs.
This energy company is currently trading 1.7% below its 52-week high of $46.15, reached on Feb. 19. Shares of DVN have soared 21.8% over the past three months, underperforming the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLE) 26.2% return during the same time frame.
Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of DVN are up 24.7%, compared to XLE’s 28.4% rise. However, in the longer term, DVN has surged 31.5% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming XLE’s 30.8% uptick over the same time frame.
To confirm its bullish trend, DVN has been trading above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since early November, with slight fluctuations.
On Feb. 17, DVN posted stronger-than-expected Q4 earnings results, and its shares closed up marginally in the subsequent trading session. Due to lower oil, gas and NGL sales, the company’s total revenue declined 6.4% year-over-year to $4.1 billion, but topped analyst expectations by 2.5%. Moreover, its core EPS of $0.82 surpassed consensus estimates by a penny.
DVN has outperformed its rival, EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG), which gained 8% over the past 52 weeks. However, it has lagged EOG’s 27.8% YTD rise.
Despite DVN’s recent underperformance relative to its sector peers, analysts remain highly optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy” from the 28 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $50.35 suggests a 10.4% premium to its current price levels.
On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.