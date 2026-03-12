Barchart.com
Devon Energy Stock: Is DVN Underperforming the Energy Sector?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

Devon Energy Corp_ logo on phone - by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Devon Energy Corp_ logo on phone - by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma-based Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is an independent energy company that explores, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It is valued at a market cap of $28.1 billion

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and DVN fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the oil & gas E&P industry. The company’s financial strategy is underpinned by a high-quality asset base primarily located in the Delaware Basin, where it utilizes long-lateral drilling and AI-driven predictive analytics to maximize recovery rates and reduce operational costs.

This energy company is currently trading 1.7% below its 52-week high of $46.15, reached on Feb. 19. Shares of DVN have soared 21.8% over the past three months, underperforming the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLE26.2% return during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com 

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of DVN are up 24.7%, compared to XLE’s 28.4% rise. However, in the longer term, DVN has surged 31.5% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming XLE’s 30.8% uptick over the same time frame. 

To confirm its bullish trend, DVN has been trading above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since early November, with slight fluctuations. 

www.barchart.com 

On Feb. 17, DVN posted stronger-than-expected Q4 earnings results, and its shares closed up marginally in the subsequent trading session. Due to lower oil, gas and NGL sales, the company’s total revenue declined 6.4% year-over-year to $4.1 billion, but topped analyst expectations by 2.5%. Moreover, its core EPS of $0.82 surpassed consensus estimates by a penny.  

DVN has outperformed its rival, EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG), which gained 8% over the past 52 weeks. However, it has lagged EOG’s 27.8% YTD rise.  

Despite DVN’s recent underperformance relative to its sector peers, analysts remain highly optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy” from the 28 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $50.35 suggests a 10.4% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

