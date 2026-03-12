Devon Energy Stock: Is DVN Underperforming the Energy Sector?

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma-based Devon Energy Corporation ( DVN ) is an independent energy company that explores, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It is valued at a market cap of $28.1 billion .

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and DVN fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the oil & gas E&P industry. The company’s financial strategy is underpinned by a high-quality asset base primarily located in the Delaware Basin, where it utilizes long-lateral drilling and AI-driven predictive analytics to maximize recovery rates and reduce operational costs.

This energy company is currently trading 1.7% below its 52-week high of $46.15 , reached on Feb. 19. Shares of DVN have soared 21.8% over the past three months, underperforming the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLE ) 26.2% return during the same time frame.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of DVN are up 24.7%, compared to XLE’s 28.4% rise. However, in the longer term, DVN has surged 31.5% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming XLE’s 30.8% uptick over the same time frame.

To confirm its bullish trend, DVN has been trading above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since early November, with slight fluctuations.

On Feb. 17, DVN posted stronger-than-expected Q4 earnings results, and its shares closed up marginally in the subsequent trading session. Due to lower oil, gas and NGL sales , the company’s total revenue declined 6.4% year-over-year to $4.1 billion, but topped analyst expectations by 2.5%. Moreover, its core EPS of $0.82 surpassed consensus estimates by a penny.

DVN has outperformed its rival, EOG Resources, Inc. ( EOG ), which gained 8% over the past 52 weeks. However, it has lagged EOG’s 27.8% YTD rise.