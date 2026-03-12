Barchart.com
How Much Lower Will Lean Hog Prices Go Here?

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

Pigs on a pig farm by artbyPixel via iStock
June lean hog (HEM26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for June lean hog futures that recent price action has formed a potential bearish double-top reversal pattern. See, too at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator has just produced a bearish line crossover signal, whereby the blue MACD line crossed below the red trigger line.

Fundamentally, the selloffs in the cattle futures (LEJ26) (GFJ26) markets will likely continue to provide spillover weakness in lean hog futures. Also, the coming months tend to see hog slaughter levels rise. Also, keener risk aversion in the general marketplace has likely dented consumer confidence, which could mean less demand for red meat at the meat counter.

A move in the June lean hog futures below chart support at this week’s low of $108.35 would give the bears more power and it would also become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be $100.00, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at $112.025.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEM26 108.175 -1.075 -0.98%
Lean Hogs
GFJ26 341.925 -1.375 -0.40%
Feeder Cattle
LEJ26 230.375 +0.225 +0.10%
Live Cattle

