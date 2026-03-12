Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Cattle Look to Thursday After Wednesday Weakness

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Close up of brown and white cow by Derek Sewell via Pixabay
Close up of brown and white cow by Derek Sewell via Pixabay

Live cattle futures faced losses of $2.00 to $2.25 in the front months on Wednesday. Open interest was down 1,803 contracts. Cash trade has yet to see much action this week, but got started off with $372 dressed reported as well as a few light sales of $235-236. The Wednesday Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed sales of $236.50 using the BidTheGrid method™ on 67 of the 1,790 head offered, with bids of $233-235.50. Feeder cattle futures were under pressure, falling $4.50 to $6.60. OI showed new selling interest, up 1,024 contracts. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down another 97 cents to $364.80 on March 10. 

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Wednesday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $7.45. Choice boxes were up $2.03 to $396.70, while Select was $2.48 higher to $389.25. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Wednesday at 106,000 head, with the week to date total at 317,000 head. That is down 5,000 from the previous week and 44,844 head shy of the same week last year. 

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $230.150, down $2.225,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $228.075, down $2.125,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $226.175, down $2.175,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $348.725, down $4.625,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $343.300, down $6.375,

May 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $339.825, down $6.575,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEQ26 226.175s -2.175 -0.95%
Live Cattle
LEM26 228.075s -2.125 -0.92%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 230.150s -2.225 -0.96%
Live Cattle
GFJ26 343.300s -6.375 -1.82%
Feeder Cattle
GFH26 348.725s -4.625 -1.31%
Feeder Cattle
GFK26 339.825s -6.575 -1.90%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

Words options trading written on a book by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 1
How to Create a 24% Synthetic Dividend on Intel (INTC) Stock Using Options
Silver bars stacked by Walter Freudling via Pixabay 2
History Tells Us That Silver Prices Could Plunge Much, Much Farther Despite U.S.-Iran Conflict
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 3
S&P Futures Waver as Middle East Conflict Uncertainty Persists, U.S. Inflation Data in Focus
The sign for Marvell Technology out front of a corporate office by Valeriya Zankovych via Shutterstock 4
Marvell Technology's Strong Outlook Provokes Huge Unusual Options Trading
Inside NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Mixed as IEA Announces Historic Oil Reserve Release
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot