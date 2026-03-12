Cattle Look to Thursday After Wednesday Weakness

Live cattle futures faced losses of $2.00 to $2.25 in the front months on Wednesday. Open interest was down 1,803 contracts. Cash trade has yet to see much action this week, but got started off with $372 dressed reported as well as a few light sales of $235-236. The Wednesday Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed sales of $236.50 using the BidTheGrid method™ on 67 of the 1,790 head offered, with bids of $233-235.50. Feeder cattle futures were under pressure, falling $4.50 to $6.60. OI showed new selling interest, up 1,024 contracts. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down another 97 cents to $364.80 on March 10.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Wednesday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $7.45. Choice boxes were up $2.03 to $396.70, while Select was $2.48 higher to $389.25. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Wednesday at 106,000 head, with the week to date total at 317,000 head. That is down 5,000 from the previous week and 44,844 head shy of the same week last year.

Apr 26 Live Cattle closed at $230.150, down $2.225,

Jun 26 Live Cattle closed at $228.075, down $2.125,

Aug 26 Live Cattle closed at $226.175, down $2.175,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $348.725, down $4.625,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $343.300, down $6.375,

May 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $339.825, down $6.575,