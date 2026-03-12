Is ResMed Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

ResMed Inc. (RMD), headquartered in San Diego, California, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications. Valued at $36 billion by market cap, the company offers a range of products for respiratory disorders, including diagnostic tools like ApneaLink Air and NightOwl, cloud-based platforms like AirView and myAir for patient monitoring, and U-Sleep for HME providers, connectivity solutions, as well as out-of-hospital software solutions.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and RMD perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the medical instruments & supplies industry. ResMed's competitive edge stems from its diversified sleep and respiratory care portfolio, strong brand, and innovation in tech like AI-powered therapy and remote monitoring. With a global presence in 140+ countries, ResMed leverages its strengths to stay ahead.

Despite its notable strength, RMD slipped 18.3% from its 52-week high of $293.81, achieved on Aug. 22, 2025. Over the past three months, RMD stock has declined 4.9%, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 3.7% losses during the same time frame.

Shares of RMD fell marginally on a YTD basis, outperforming NASX’s YTD losses of 2.3%. However, in the longer term, the stock climbed 6.4% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming NASX’s 30.3% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, RMD has been trading below its 200-day moving average since late October, 2025, with some fluctuations. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average recently.

On Jan. 29, RMD shares closed down slightly after reporting its Q2 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.81 topped Wall Street expectations of $2.69. The company’s revenue was $1.42 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $1.39 billion.

In the competitive arena of medical instruments & supplies, Baxter International Inc. (BAX) has lagged behind RMD, with a 5.6% downtick on a YTD basis and 49.7% losses over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on RMD’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 19 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $295.92 suggests a potential upside of 23.2% from current price levels.